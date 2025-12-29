Tigers in the NFL: Theo Wease Jr., Luther Burden III post career days

In his second NFL regular-season game, Theo Wease Jr. sprinted to his first touchdown.

The former Missouri wide receiver caught a pass from fellow rookie Quinn Ewers on the left side of the field Sunday, running in a 63-yard score for the Dolphins. Miami earned its seventh win of the season, edging out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-17.

The touchdown reception marked the only catch for Wease on Sunday. The Class of 2029 five-star was the leading received for the Dolphins in Week 17. In his NFL debut Dec. 21, Wease reeled in two passes for 32 total yards against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After missing Week 16 with an ankle injury, Luther Burden III looked to match his former teammate. The rookie wide receiver — who started for the Chicago Bears on Sunday — caught his own touchdown pass on a 35-yard seed from quarterback Caleb Williams in the first quarter.

Burden also finished as the leading receiver for his team with eight receptions for a career-high 138 yards, but the Bears suffered a 42-38 loss. Former Missouri defensive lineman Jordan Elliott defended one pass and recorded one quarterback hit for the 49ers.

How other Tigers performed in Week 17

With the postseason out of reach, Nick Bolton still kept churning for the Kansas City Chiefs. The linebacker recored a game-high 12 tackles — six solo — and defended one pass in a 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday.

Bolton also reeled in his first interception of the season in front of former Missouri teammate Tyler Badie. While logging one assisted tackle on special teams for the Broncos, Badie returned two kickoffs for 61 total yards as well.

In the New York Jets’ 42-10 loss to the New England Patriots, Armand Membou got into a scuffle with Christian Barmore at the end of the first half. The Jets’ rookie right tackle pushed Barmore twice from behind, sparking postgame frustration from the Patriots defensive lineman as well.

Christian Barmore on Armand Membou



"What happened was sorry ass number 70 dirty ass shit behind my back. People want to talk shit, but he ain’t out there on this field…They want to act tough, you go in the locker room.”



Watch:



pic.twitter.com/vZs5VyzIQD — Savage (@SavageSports_) December 28, 2025

Rookie Brady Cook completed 19 of his 33 passing attempts for 152 yards and one interception. It marked the quarterback’s third start for the Jets, fourth appearance in December.