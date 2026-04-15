How Dennis Gates' belief brought Jaylen Carey to Mizzou: 'That's all I needed'by: Kenny Van Doren48 minutes agothevandalorianRead In AppDec 30, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Jaylen Carey (23) shoots a free throw against the South Carolina State Bulldogs during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn ImagesMissouri coach Dennis Gates leaned into a long-standing relationship with Jaylen Carey when recruiting the transfer power forward.