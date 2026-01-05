Tigers in the NFL: Harrison Mevis goes perfect in regular-season finale with Rams

Harrison Mevis joined the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 and only missed one kick the rest of the way.

The former Missouri specialist closed out his first regular season in the NFL on Sunday against former teammate Darius Robinson and the Arizona Cardinals. In a 37-20 victory, Mevis nailed all three of his field goal attempts and four extra-point tries for 13 of his own points — which matched a career high.

The former undrafted free agent — who spent time with the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets — finished 12-for-13 on field goals and 39-for-39 on extra points in the regular season. Mevis is now set for his first playoffs next week.

Robinson, a second-year defensive lineman, had four tackles — two solo and one for loss — and one quarterback hit.

How other Tigers performed in Week 18

In the Kansas City Chiefs’ final game of the season, Nick Bolton led the team with nine tackles. The linebacker logged four by himself and one for loss while dropping 14-12 to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs will not compete in the playoffs for the first time in Bolton’s professional career.

Luther Burden III reeled in three of his four targets for 35 total receiving yards in the Chicago Bears’ 19-16 loss to the Detroit Lions. The rookie wide receiver also carried the ball for 10 yards on an end-around.

After being elevated from the practice squad two weeks ago, Theo Wease Jr. led the Miami Dolphins in receiving yards for a second consecutive game. The rookie wide receiver caught three of his five targets for 44 yards in a 38-10 loss to the New England Patriots.

Quarterback Brady Cook completed 11 of his 22 passing attempts for 60 yards and one touchdown. The rookie posted his first NFL appearance without throwing an interception in the Jets’ season finale. Cook also logged seven rushing yards on three carries in a 35-8 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Running back Tyler Badie finished with the third-most receiving yards for the Denver Broncos on Sunday in a 19-3 win over the Los Angeles Charges. Badie reeled in two targets for 28 total yards while recording -2 rushing yards on two attempts. Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine logged three solo tackles for Denver.

The Broncos waived Cody Schrader on Christmas and re-signed the second-year running back to the practice squads two days later. Denver claimed Schrader off waivers from the Houston Texans on Dec. 15.