Landen Williams-Callis approaches recruitment with grace: 'He's an old soul'

As a freshman, Landen Williams-Callis approached Brian Randle with a suggestion. In Richmond (Texas) Randle‘s first playoff game of the year against powerhouse Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall, the stout running back wanted the football in the slot.

“Put me at receiver,” Randle recounted from Williams-Callis. “I can beat the corner.”

Randle looked at him complexed. A freshman told a veteran head coach, who was in his second season with the Lions, what to do in that moment. But Randle got on his headset and relayed the play idea to his offensive coordinator.

It worked.

“Sure enough, he beats the kid,” Randle said. “The kid grabs him, tackles him, so we get a 15-yard (pass-interference penalty) and a first down.”

That story has always stuck in the back of Randle’s mind. As the 5-foot-8, 190-pound Williams-Callis continued on in his high school career, he achieved national status, standing as the third-ranked running back in the 2027 class.

“If he’s healthy and he’s rolling, he’s going to be a problem,” Randle said. “He’s gonna play football for a long, long time.”

Williams-Callis has officially visited Houston, Indiana, LSU, Missouri, SMU, Oregon and Texas A&M this spring. Texas will get his final trip before the NCAA Dead Period begins next week. Yet with those programs pulling for his commitment, the four-star has remained more reserved in talking about his recruitment.

“Landen’s been on this Earth before. It’s his second time around,” Randle said. “He handles everything with grace. When I tell you to be that young to have as much notoriety and offers and to be as humble as he is, it is truly nothing short of amazing. How the kid carries himself with all the attention, he doesn’t necessarily like all the attention. He’s a quiet kid, he’s an old soul.”

Across his 23 years of coaching, Randle has never come across a player like Williams-Callis. He’s found his running back to focus more on scheme concepts rather than lucrative NIL deals. Even with four of his own players reaching the NFL, Randle can’t put his finger on what exactly has separated Williams-Callis from others he’s coached.

“Seventh grade? sixth grade? Probably fifth grade,” Randle said when Williams-Callis understood his potential. “Honestly, he’s nothing like I’ve been around.”

With aspirations to win another state title and etch his name into the Texas high school record books, Williams-Callis still might not rush a commitment. He comes from an NFL family with his uncles and cousin reaching the highest level, and there’s a pedigree within his bloodline.

“My job is not to tell him where to go,” said Randle, who has attended one or two official visits. “He leans on his family, which is a great thing, because ultimately that’s who’s going to be there with you throughout the whole deal.

“I can’t tell you exactly what he says, because that’s not my place. If he wants y’all to know that, he’ll tell you that. Without trust, you got nothing, and we trust each other. I’m not gonna put his business out there like that.”

Missouri knew Williams-Callis wouldn’t do an interview after his trip to Columbia. While not in his nature, the Tigers admired that approach. During his photoshoot, the program got him on the phone with running backs coach Curtis Luper‘s former teammate, Barry Sanders, and Missouri wanted to highlight a comparison Luper made in November:

#Mizzou sent Landen Williams-Callis this graphic in November after the four-star RB eclipsed 6,000 rushing yards in his high school career: https://t.co/0jQRPbmExL pic.twitter.com/Mprus0ymZJ — Kenny Van Doren (@thevandalorian) June 9, 2026

“He’s a super smart kid, so you’re not gonna be able to bullshit him,” Randle said. “Whoever lands him is going to be the people who are the most honest with him that he can trust.”