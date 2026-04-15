How transfers Jaylen Carey, Jamier Jones fit: The MizzouToday Show

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, Kyle McAreavy and Kenny Van Doren break down the transfer commitments of Jaylen Carey and Jamier Jones, discussing roster fits, remaining needs and how Dennis Gates rights the ship. The guys also provide the latest on Kansas transfer Bryson Tiller.

“He’s not super tall, but he can kind of force his way into a spot in a way that other guys who maybe have a couple of inches over him can’t,” McAreavy said of Carey. “That led to, I think, six rebounds per game in less than 20 minutes per game. That’s fantastic. … I really like the addition if he’s in kind of a similar role to what he was at Tennessee and at Vanderbilt. Which is mostly coming off the bench, still playing about 20 minutes-ish per game.”

“He’s very explosive,” McAreavy said of Jones. “And I think the type of player who lends himself to being kind of a fan favorite. Likes to get out, run, throw down a hard dunk in transition and just get everybody going. I think he’s a lot of fun as a player. But I worry a little bit about the shooting ability. Because he just didn’t take all that many shots last year. I think his percentage from 3 was fine, but he only took about 35 attempts total. About one per game. So at the wing spot, or if Mizzou wants him to play the two, you’re probably wanting a little more shooting from the position than what Jones provided last year. That’s not to say getting into a Dennis Gates system and how much Dennis encourages everybody to shoot, that could chance the outlook there for him.”