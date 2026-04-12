Inconsistency defining Mizzou baseball season

Coming off a series win at No. 24 Kentucky, it felt like the Mizzou baseball team might have started to turn a corner.

“Some teams get hot faster, some teams get hot later,” Tiger outfielder Donovan Jordan said after the Tigers’ midweek win following the Kentucky series. “We want to be a team that’s getting hot later. And hopefully we just keep building off that.”

Mizzou returned home and bested Missouri State, which boasts recent wins against Oklahoma State and Arkansas along with a 21-9 record coming into the matchup.

The Tigers had all that momentum going into a weekend series against a South Carolina team that was behind Mizzou in the SEC standings and the lone SEC team holding a sub-.500 overall record at 15-19, 2-10.

But instead of maintaining momentum, the Tigers were swept and put up a combined seven runs across three games.

“We have these ups and downs,” Mizzou coach Kerrick Jackson said. “And they’re really drastic highs and lows. So it’s our job as a coaching staff to figure out, how can we get them consistent, keep them on the same page, keep them motivated to go out and get after it every game we have?”

Trusting the process

Jackson has the Tigers playing better baseball overall. But coming off a season the team went just 16-39 overall and 3-27 in SEC play, that’s a low bar.

It does bring back something Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz said a few years ago. First you lose big, then you lose close, then you win close, then you win big.

It’s a process. And Jackson has the Tigers in the second step. Last year, they lost big.

This year, they’ve lost after playing a very competitive series against then-No. 6 Auburn, the Tigers were close to taking games against then-No. 25 Texas A&M and Kansas. But inconsistency has continued to present issues throughout.

“I use the analogy of trying to find the right key for the lock,” Jackson said. “I don’t know where we go from game to game and how we can look really, really good and look like we can beat anybody in the country and then look the way that we looked this weekend. So again, that’s what we have to just be able to figure out. What these guys need to get them motivated, to keep them going and keep pushing and understanding what it means to win and be competitive in the SEC. I think sometimes we lose sight of that. We get excited about the fact that we’re in the SEC, but don’t understand what it means.”

The rest of the way

Mizzou is 37 games into a 56-game regular season. And among the remaining games are series against No. 16 Oklahoma, No. 22 Arkansas, No. 4 Georgia and No. 2 Texas along with a midweek game against No. 20 Arizona State.

There’s no break on the horizon. It won’t get easier than the home weekend series against South Carolina.

With 19 games left, Mizzou would need to go 8-11 to end the regular season with a .500 record for the first time in Jackson’s tenure. And with midweek matchups against Missouri State, SIU-Edwardsville, SEMO and Arizona State remaining, that means the Tigers will need to claim at least one game per SEC series the rest of the way, on average, if they win all those midweeks. But that’s not a sure thing either for a team that is just two weeks past a six-run loss to Lindenwood.

“They need to understand how important each of these games are and how we need to go about our business,” Jackson said. “And again, as I stress to them all the time, it’s not about the win, it’s just about how we play and how you go about your business. Can we be consistent in that?”