Indiana transfer guard Nevaeh Caffey commits to Mizzou women

The Mizzou women have earned their second commitment of the transfer portal with Indiana freshman guard Nevaeh Caffey.

Caffey was a four-star prospect ranked as the No. 18 point guard and No. 61 player in the Class of 2025 coming out of Incarnate Word in St. Louis.

In her lone year at Indiana, the 5-foot-10 point guard started all 32 games, playing 31.6 minutes per game. She averaged 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, while garnering 28 steals.

She shot 42.1 percent from the field on more than 200 attempts and 81.3 percent from the free-throw line with more than 100 attempts there. Caffey was not much of a 3-point threat, taking just 36 attempts, though she did hit 15 of them for a 41.7 percent rate.

She improved throughout the year, ending with 10 or more points in eight of her final nine games, where she also grabbed at least four rebounds in five of those. Additionally, Caffey dished out at least three assists in four of those final games.

The Warrenton product won four consecutive Missouri Class 6 State Championships and was Miss Show-Me Basketball 2025.

Caffey joins a roster that now has 12 players. Here is a breakdown by position: