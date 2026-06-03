Inside Kobe Rhymes' commitment to Mizzou: 'What does your heart say?'

Jayson Palmgren put his fist to Kobe Rhymes‘ chest and said, “What does your heart say?” Rhymes, a Class of 2027 linebacker, asked his high school coach if he should commit to his alma mater, Missouri, during an official visit this past weekend.

“There was a lot of emotion there just because of my history there,” said Palmgren, who played on the Tigers’ offensive line in the late 2000s. “It was on Faurot Field, it was in the Zou, where I played, where I bled. It hit pretty hard, like motions I didn’t know that would come out came out.”

Rhymes, a North Kansas City (Mo.) three-star, pledged to the Tigers, announcing his decision publicly Monday night. Behind the recruiting efforts of co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Derek Nicholson, Rhymes postponed other official visits, embracing Palmgren’s mindset: “One of my things that I got bred into me is, ‘When you commit, that’s where you want to go.'”

“Coach Nicholson, he really understood Kobe, and they hit it off really well,” Palmgren said. “Coach Nicholson is a great coach, and I think him working with Kobe, Kobe is going to be the best in the nation straight out of high school.”

Palmgren takes in Rhymes

Palmgren met Rhymes at the beginning of the recruit’s freshman year. Along with other coaches, he provided rides to and from North Kansas City football practice, building a trust that extended beyond the field.

“I knew that he could be something great, and I wanted to help him with that process as much as I could,” Palmgren said. “Talking with this family, we all decided that a better situation would be to stay with me (at the end of his freshman year), so I could guide him better since I’ve been through the process. I could help him with school and make sure that he’s doing the right things.”

Rhymes, who has 14 total siblings on his father’s side of the family, has really only remained close to one. He’s never lived with everyone at once, but even with an unconventional dynamic at home, Rhymes never wore those differences on his sleeve.

“You really couldn’t tell from the outside until you got to know him,” Palmgren said. “Because he always came to practice, brought the energy, and he’s a mostly grown-up kid. Even when he was a freshman, the way he talked and the way he interacted with people. Obviously, you have a little bit of growing that you have to do through that, but he was mature and understood a lot of stuff. From the outside looking in, you would never know anything.”

Rhymes competes with Palmgren

On Monday, Palmgren woke up Rhymes ahead of North Kansas City’s first day of workouts with: “The road to the Simone.” Rhymes, who plans to enroll in college this January, has one semester of high school athletics remaining.

The goal is to win the Simone Award, which is given out each year to the most outstanding high school football player in Greater Kansas City. Beyond football, there’s still a feat to accomplish on the wresting mat as well.

Although unable to compete into the spring semester, Rhymes still might wrestle the final months of 2026 to chase his 100th win. He will enter the fall with 97 victories in his career, finishing second at state this past season to North Dakota State quarterback commit Carter Temple.

Palmgren — who attended North Kansas City as well — also finished second in high school to Missouri great Dom Bradley.

“He won’t be able to finish the season,” said Palmgren, the wrestling coach at North Kansas City. “It sucks, but it’s the best thing for his future.”

Kobe Rhymes wears Jayson Palmgren’s bowl rings (Photo by Mizzou football)

Rhymes has also strived to best or tie each of Palmgren’s achievements from high school. Rhymes received the Buck Buchanan Award, which is handed out to the top linebacker or lineman in the metro area. Palmgren finished as a finalist nearly two decades ago.

“I want him to beat me by miles,” Palmgren said.

Volleyball background

Palmgren has pushed for many linebackers and offensive and defensive linemen to compete in wrestling during the offseason. He noted the sport marrying together with football the best of any other winter or spring option.

“I made him wrestle, and I let him choose his next sport for the spring,” Palmgren chuckled. “He wasn’t in love with it, but I think after his freshman year, middle of his sophomore year, he fell in love with it, and I think that pushed him to be one of the best in the country.”

Rhymes started playing volleyball to follow in the footsteps of his aunt, who had an impactful influence in his life. He attended her college games growing up, and with the wrestling season over, Rhymes only strengthened his athletic résumé.

For Palmgren, who didn’t follow volleyball until Rhymes took it on, he found himself amazed by the sport, attending every game.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, volleyball is kind of crazy,’ especially when you sit low down by the floor,” said Palmgren, who saw Rhymes improve his hand-eye coordination and reaction skills. “You actually see how high he freaking jumps to spike it. It’s unbelievable. When all the recruiting coaches were there, I had him sit with me at the bottom, and they were just like, ‘Jeez,’ because his freaking whole body was almost over the net.”