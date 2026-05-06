Inside six Mizzou football offers; Tigers extend more Elite Camp invites

Class of 2027 three-star Alan Blackshere announced Sunday a Top 6 of Connecticut, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, USF and West Virginia. The Miami (Fla.) Carol City safety booked his official visit with the Tigers for June 19-21.

“They liked that I can use my length to my advantage and my speed,” Blackshere said about Missouri safeties coach Jacob Yoro and defensive assistant Liam Gray. “They have a lot of energy. I think the coaches and I have a great connection.”

Lawrence Carr, 2027 WR​

A Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy three-star, Lawrence Carr named a Top 12 of Arizona State, Cincinnati, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue, USC and Wisconsin.

The Tigers offered the wide receiver in late January and emerged as a possible spring visit location. Carr said no one from Missouri has come to see him this spring, but he’s expecting a coaching visit soon.

Zachary Belyeu, 2028 RB​

Rivals300 running back Zachary Belyeu received an offer from Missouri assistant director of player personnel Matt French on April 3. The 5-foot-9.5, 215-pound four-star ran behind Tigers freshman offensive guard Brandon Anderson at Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb.

“I felt the energy from him, man,” Belyeu said about French, “and how excited he was to create a relationship through my recruitment. … They told me (Anderson’s) doing great and getting close to the top spot and he can’t get complacent. He was pumped when I got the offer. I got love for my brother forever.”

Madoxx Davis (Mick Walker/LR)

Madoxx Davis, 2028 WR​

The No. 26 recruit in the Rivals300, Madoxx Davis received a Missouri offer from Alex Atkins during an in-school stop April 29 at Cartersville (Ga.) High. The Class of 2028 four-star wideout impressed the tight ends coach — who recruits the Peach State for the Tigers — with his recent track times, explosiveness and versatility.

“I like Cayden (Lee),” Davis said after including a picture of the transfer wideout in his offer post. “I know him from GA and met him up at Ole Miss. Great player.”

Gerrit DeWaard, 2028 OT​

John Papuchis traveled Wednesday to Malcolm (Neb.) High to offer Class of 2028 offensive tackle Gerrit DeWaard, who admired the special teams coordinator’s honesty and ability to get straight to the point. Missouri noted the 6-foot-8, 290-pound lineman’s frame and ability to move with violence when blocking.

“Hopefully, we can further build our relationship and then get down to Columbia,” DeWaard said.

Ryan Rodgers, 2028 OT​

On Tuesday, Missouri special teams assistant coach Jonathan Rutledge offered Class of 2028 Shreveport (La.) Calvary Baptist Academy offensive tackle Ryan Rodgers, who is a 6-foot-5, 280-pounder and offseason riser in the recruiting sphere.

“I was excited to learn more about Mizzou because I know they have a great program,” Rodgers said. “I like the way they build their offensive linemen. He said he liked my style of play, and we talked about my spring training.”

Elite Camp invitees to Class of 2029 recruits

Missouri director of player personnel Clint Brown, who has handled communication and visits with recruits unoffered by the Tigers, began handing out more Elite Camp invites this past week for June 4 and June 11.

Corrigan camped with the Tigers last spring as well. Dye and Forbes are teammates of Missouri linebacker commit and Class of 2027 three-star linebacker Caleb Green. In January, SLUH head coach Adam Cruz noted Ghere as a prospect to monitor in the future.

St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet first-year starter and Class of 2028 quarterback Chase Cooper noted Tuesday not having received an invite yet.