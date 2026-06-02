2027 OT Jack Marquard commits to Mizzou after official visit

After offensive tackle canceled June official visits with Missouri, the Tigers struck a commitment at the position this past weekend. Class of 2027 three-star Jack Marquard pledged to the program during his first trip to Columbia.

“They blew my expectations out the water,” Marquard said. “It was 10-times better than what I ever imagined, and it was just really impressive to see in person.”

Marquard joined Lual Aleu and Luke Injaychock as the third offensive line commit to position coach Brandon Jones. Injaychock, a three-star interior prospect, also officially visited Friday through Sunday after committing to the Tigers at the beginning of the month.

“He produces high-level NFL players year in and year out,” Marquard said about Jones. “On top of that, he’s a great guy. He could talk to him about anything, and he truly has what’s best for you in mind in whatever he does.”

Jones offered the Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward three-star April 22 during a workout and in-home visit. The Tigers ended up replacing Pittsburgh on Marquard’s official visit schedule, which also featured planned trips to Duke, Indiana and Wake Forest.

“I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to find coaches like I did at Mizzou anywhere else,” Marquard said. “They’re the greatest football coaches I’ve met, and on top of that, they’re really funny people. They’re cool people to hang out with, and then on top of that, the facilities are second to none.”

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Marquard has played both tackle positions in high school. The 107th-ranked offensive tackle marked the second commitment for Missouri from Ohio. Aleu joined the class first, pledging to the Tigers during a March visit.

“It’s really the coaches, the people there really stood out to me,” Marquard said. “How much they cared about me and how personable they were.”