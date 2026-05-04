Where Jason Crowe Jr., Mizzou signees rank in final Rivals150 for 2026 class

Rivals senior national analyst Jamie Shaw unveiled his final update to the Class of 2026 rankings Monday. Missouri men’s basketball kept two of its three signees — Toni Bryant and Jason Crowe Jr. — on the Rivals150. Crowe moved up four spots to 12th in the country.

The guard also received his fifth star, making him a consensus five-star by all three major outlets. The Co-MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game, Crowe ranked a Rivals Industry five-star — an equally weighted composite with 247Sports and ESPN — his entire time being recruited by the Tigers.

“Crowe is a natural scorer,” Shaw wrote. “He plays with a lot of confidence, and he has good balance and footwork to get clean looks in the half court. He is a shooter, he has soft touch and deep range on his shot, and he likes to get to the jumper and will use an array of step backs or side steps to get it off.

“Crowe is a volume shooter. He does not put much pressure on the rim, setting more for shots away from the basket. He can also get shot happy, disrupting the flow of offense at times. Defensively, Crowe can have lapses and inconsistent effort. The shooting is the superlative and he gets shots up at a high volume.”

Bryant remained the 26th-ranked recruit in the class. The four-star center transferred to Orlando (Fla.) Southeastern Prep for his final semester of high school, and his former coach, Zachary Reynolds, sounded bullish on the Tigers’ latest transfer portal addition, Kennard Davis Jr.

“Great get,” Reynolds wrote to X, formerly Twitter. “Comes from winning and will be great for the program. This has to be one of the best transfer pick ups this offseason.”

Small forward signee Aidan Chronister remained unranked in the Rivals150.