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Jason Crowe Sr. details game of Mizzou commit Jamier Jones: 'He has a desire to show us more'

Missouri Tigers football recruiting insider Kenny Van Dorenby: Kenny Van Doren36 minutes agothevandalorian
Jamier Jones
Feb 14, 2026; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence College Friars forward Jamier Jones (5) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the St. John’s University Red Storm at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images

The father of Missouri's top high school signee, Jason Crowe Jr. spoke about his observations of transfer commit Jamier Jones.

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