Mizzou lands commitment of 2027 OT Jaylen Hill

Missouri snagged its second pledge from its final official visit weekend of the spring. Class of 2027 three-star Jaylen Hill committed to the Tigers over Arkansas, Kansas State, Mississippi State and Pittsburgh.

Hill marked the fifth offensive line pledge, second at tackle. The Lanett (Ala.) prospect received his offer from Missouri in January before visiting for the first time in March amid spring practice. Offensive line coach Brandon Jones then visited Hill in person this past month.

“It went great,” Hill said in early May. “We spent most of the day together, and he got to spend time with my momma. I love Coach Jones. He is awesome, and our relationship is really strong. We talk multiple times a week.”

A 6-foot-5, 295-pound tackle, Hill took five official visits. The 53rd-ranked recruit in Alabama announced a Top 5 of Arkansas, Mississippi State, Missouri, Troy and Wake Forest in April. The Trojans and Demon Deacons fell out of that group before official visits.

“I loved his coaching style,” Hill said about Jones after his first Missouri visit. “He was down to earth and just real with everything he talked about and coached. The O-line is top tier, and I loved how everyone worked together in practice and competed.”

Hill marked the 16th commitment for Missouri, the second Sunday. The Tigers landed three-star cornerback T’ari Miller, who also officially visited this weekend, earlier in the morning.