2027 OL Kaden Buchanan books Mizzou official: Tigers recruiting notes

Missouri made a climb in the Rivals Prediction Machine for Kaden Buchanan. The Tigers, who hosted the Class of 2027 interior offensive lineman twice before, brought the three-star in for a spring practice March 7 and scheduled an official visit for May 29-31.

The SEC program moved into the top spot for Buchanan on Tuesday with those updates. The Lebanon (Tenn.) Friendship Christian School prospect camped at Missouri in June and then returned for the Alabama game in October.

“It was just all around win-win to be able to see what Missouri was like,” Buchanan said this past fall. “It’s a faster paced offense, which I love to get the signal and go. I definitely see myself fitting in that program and with the coaching staff. I think the coaching staff is absolutely amazing, and that’s really what I base my recruiting off of.”

Buchanan, who the Tigers offered in May 2025, met with head coach Eli Drinkwitz and offensive line coach Brandon Jones in his past two trips. During his game visit, the 31st-ranked recruit in Tennessee admired Jones’ pregame preparation with his unit.

“I love the staff there as well as the community,” Buchanan said Tuesday. “I can’t wait to get back up there from my OV.”

New Class of 2028 offers

Missouri assistant director of player personnel Matt French handed out a scholarship to Mekhi Paschall on Tuesday. Paschall, a three-star cornerback, is from the same hometown — Wyndmoor, Pa. — as Tigers freshman quarterback Gavin Sidwar.

“Coach French was awesome,” Paschall said. “He was very chill and welcoming to the Mizzou program. He shared the amazing opportunities they had to offer such as good academics and amazing player development. … Seeing (Sidwar) go from PA to Mizzou was big, and it seems like he has been developing great as an athlete down there.”

Tigers wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler issued an offer to Maddox Weil a week ago. The Fort Wayne (Ind.) Northrop three-star joined the Rivals300 as the 295th-ranked recruit in the 2028 class.

“I like his track record with receivers,” Weil said. “The biggest one that stands out to me is Luther Burden III, who was impressive and fun to watch in college. They like my film and are impressed with my elusiveness and speed.”