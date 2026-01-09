Kansas State transfer OL Will Kemna commits to Mizzou

Missouri landed a surprise commitment Friday.

The Tigers received the pledge of Kansas State transfer offensive lineman Will Kemna. The former Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias offensive tackle received a three-star rating in the 2025 class.

Kemna earned a redshirt in his lone season with the Wildcats, retaining four years of eligibility. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound lineman announced his entry into the transfer portal Tuesday before returning to Mid-Missouri to continue his football career.

During his senior season at Helias, Kemna reached the MSHAA Class 5 state championship, losing at Memorial Stadium to Platte City (Mo.) Platte County. The former seventh-ranked overall recruit in the state earned first team all-state honors from the Missouri Football Coaches Association as a senior.

Kemna also garnered all-district honors as a junior, when Helias reached the Class 5 District 5championship. The former 50th overall offensive tackle prospect also competed in baseball and track and field.

While marking the 11th commitment for Missouri in the transfer portal, Kemna joined the Tigers as the third offensive line addition. The program already reeled in offensive tackle Josh Atkins from Arizona State and Luke Work from Mississippi State.