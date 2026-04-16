Kansas transfer Bryson Tiller commits to Mizzou

Missouri addressed a need in its front court from a rival roster. Kansas transfer power forward Bryson Tiller committed to the Tigers on Thursday after officially visiting the Tigers as well as Miami this past weekend.

Michigan, Arizona, Miami and Missouri emerged as Tiller’s top schools, The Field of 68‘s Jeff Goodman reported. Tiller canceled a Wednesday visit with the Wildcats. He entered the portal this past week after reaching the Round of 32 in his freshman season with the Jayhawks.

Tiller averaged 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across all 35 games for Kansas this past year. The former Atlanta (Ga.) Overtime Elite four-star — where Missouri general manager Tim Fuller served as vice president of recruiting and player personnel — will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Against Missouri in December, Tiller scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds, while leading the contest with five blocks. The Jayhawks routed the Tigers, 80-60, after losing in the Border War in the previous season.

According to historical records, there hasn’t been any other basketball player to directly transfer between the two rivals. Missouri legacy Parker Braun went to Santa Clara then Kansas to finish out his college career.

The 6-foot-11, 240-pound forward currently ranks as the No. 46 overall player and 11th-ranked power forward transfer so far this cycle, according to the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings. Missouri lost its starting power forward and leading scorer, Mark Mitchell, this offseason to exhausted eligibility.

Tiller joined Tennessee transfer Jaylen Carey and Providence transfer Jamier Jones as the third portal addition for Missouri.

