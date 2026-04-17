2028 DL Keagan Covington sees Tennessee connections throughout Mizzou

The Tennessee influx continued to pay dividends for Missouri. Class of 2028 defensive lineman Keagan Covington visited the Tigers for the first time Thursday, in part to his relationships with former Volunteers coaches.

“It’s great seeing Chop (Harbin),” Covington said. “He looks as good, even better, than he did at Tennessee.”

Harbin, who joined Missouri this offseason, offered the Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic in February. The defensive line coach — along with Tigers assistant director of player personnel Coleman Minnis — recruited the 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive tackle with the Volunteers.

“It meant a lot to me, of course,” Harbin said. “Coach Chop, he wanted to offer me at Tennessee, but he ended up leaving. Tennessee has still yet to offer me on my recruiting journey. But Coach Chop has been loyal to me in the process, and he sees me as an impact player in the future for the Mizzou defense.”

After his offer, Covington noted the Tigers will remain a top school for him by the time his commitment in the next two years. The Tennessee product also bridged a new connection on his visit, meeting defensive tackles coach David Blackwell.

“Coach Blackwell, he’s a very respectable coach,” Covington said. “I see myself playing for him and Chop in the future, no matter if they stay here at Mizzou or not.”

As Covington walked through campus and Columbia, he found the entire town backing the school, spotting the Tiger logo in local businesses. He’s now using those observations to compare to his other visits this spring. Additionally, head coach Eli Drinkwitz also left his impression on the unrated recruit.

“He’s a family man,” Covington said. “You can tell how much that means to him. He’s a very articulate man. He likes to find a way and keep it that way because that’s the best way. A good man, I can see myself playing for next chapter of my life.”