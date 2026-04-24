Mizzou target, Republic safety Keiran Govan announces commitment date

Before official visits take over the recruiting calendar in May and June, Keiran Govan has planned to make a decision. The Class of 2027 Republic (Mo.) safety announced a top group of Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Missouri and Tennessee on Friday.

The three-star will announce his commitment at 12:50 p.m. Saturday at OT7 Dallas during halftime of a game for Midwest BOOM. The event will be streamed by Overtime SZN on YouTube.

“Biggest decision of my life,” Govan write to X.

The Tigers offered Govan on March 2, five days before his first unofficial visit to Columbia for Junior Day and spring practice. Govan joined other priority recruits at coach Eli Drinkwitz‘s home after attending the men’s basketball’s game against Arkansas.

“I love the staff and the high intensity they coach with, but at the same time, they care so much for their players,” Govan said this past month to national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu. “Mizzou was an awesome play. It felt very inviting, the facilities were awesome and everything going on there is great.”

Missouri received its first safety commitment that weekend from East St. Louis (Ill.) three-star Jabarri Lofton. The program has since climbed to six total pledges in the 2027 class. Two reside in the Show-Me State: tight end Jack Brown and wide receiver Chris Harris Jr.

“It’s my home-state team,” Govan — who scheduled his official visit for May 29-31 — told national recruiting analyst Greg Smith about Missouri in March. “They’ve shown a lot of love, and I love the culture that’s been built there.”

MizzouToday placed a prediction Friday morning in favor of Missouri.