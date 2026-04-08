Keyler Gonzalez pitches Mizzou to win against Missouri State

An injury to usual Friday starter Javyn Pimental has forced Mizzou to adjust its pitching rotation. On Tuesday against Missouri State, that meant Jackson Soble got his first start of the year.

But after 2.2 innings, Sobel sat at a season-high 72 pitches, more than doubling his previous high of 35. So the Tigers turned to the bullpen and brought out Keyler Gonzalez.

Gonzalez hadn’t pitched more than 2.1 innings in a game this year, and had made just five total appearances. But he posted by far his best showing to lead the Tigers to a win over the strong-hitting Bears at Taylor Stadium on Tuesday.

Gonzalez fired six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and a walk, while striking out nine to lead Mizzou to a 5-2 win against the Bears.

“Outstanding,” Mizzou coach Kerrick Jackson said. “That’s a dude that we, when we recruited him, we knew he was a strike thrower. We knew he was a competitor … For him to go out there in that situation and compete his tail off, you couldn’t ask for anything more than that.”

The nine strikeouts was three times Gonzalez’s previous season high.

“Just trusting the process, man, that’s the goal,” Gonzalez said. “That’s what I try to do. And pitch by pitch, that’s the mentality. And it worked.”

The 5-foot-11 righty came in with the game tied at two.

Missouri State took the initial lead with a run in the top of the first. A Bear batter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring home the game’s first run. But the Tigers responded with two runs in the bottom of the first.

Kam Durnin led off with a walk, then after two strikeouts, he stole second. Blaize Ward, who was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday, came through early Tuesday with a single up the middle to score Durnin. Ward took second on a throwing error from the outfield, then scored on a Jase Woita single.

“He’s just doing what we expected him to do, not necessarily to this level,” Jackson said of Ward. “Blaize is a hitter, he will tell you he’s a hitter by definition. So he’s comfortable in that box.”

But the Bears were able to tie the game up with a run in the second. The Tigers handed Missouri State a second run when a wild pitch allowed a runner to score.

Gonzalez came in with two outs in the top of the third and got a foul out behind home against his first batter to start his best Mizzou performance.

Then the Tigers took the lead for good in the bottom half of the frame. Pierre Seals walked, then after a strikeout, Woita walked as well.

Then came the birthday boy, Donovan Jordan. Jordan celebrated his 20th birthday by lifting a home run over the wall in left field for a three-run go-ahead bomb. Since joining the starting lineup against Texas A&M in late March, Jordan is 9-for-27 (.333) with seven RBI, a double and two home runs.

“It’s really great, I can’t lie,” Jordan said of homering on his birthday. “I feel very good about that. We actually called it today, I was like, ‘Birthday bomb wouldn’t be bad.’ And I hit it in the biggest situation of the game.”

Then it was all Gonzalez. He shut down the Bears’ offense, which hadn’t been held to fewer than four runs in a game since March 15 and hadn’t been held to two since Feb. 22.

Inning after inning, Gonzalez kept it going. He came out for the ninth looking to finish off the performance and got a ground out and a strikeout. But he walked the third batter of the frame and with the middle of the Bears’ lineup coming up, Jackson made a change.

The Mizzou mentor brought in Trey Lawrence, who struck out the final batter to claim a save.

“(Gonzalez) let the adrenaline of the moment take over,” Jackson said. “He wanted the strike out instead of realizing that we were up by three. And (Caden) Bogenpohl, as good of a hitter as he is, he can’t hit a three-run home run with nobody on base. … His pitch count at that point, now you do have a runner on base … now you’re one or two batters away from them getting too close.”

Mizzou had five total hits, led by Jordan’s home run. Ward’s single continued a seven-game hitting streak where he is 13-for-24 (.542) with seven RBI and a triple.

Mizzou (20-14, 3-9 SEC) will return to play quickly with South Carolina coming to town for a three-game series starting Thursday.