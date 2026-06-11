Kickoff windows set for full Mizzou football season

The SEC announced the kickoff windows for all conference games in the 2026 season, meaning Mizzou fans now know at least a generall time for every game this season.

The Tigers had already announced start times for the first three games of the year.

The SEC announced games with slots listed as ‘Early,’ ‘Afternoon,’ ‘Night,’ and ‘Flex.’

Early means a game that stars between 11 a.m. and noon. Afternoon means kickoff between 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Night means kickoff time is between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Flex means either a afternoon or night game.

Specific kickoff times and TV broadcasts for SEC games will be announced closer to each individual game.

Mizzou will kick off the season hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. That game will air on SEC Network.

Then the Tigers will go on the road to play the Border War at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. FOX will broadcast the game.

Mizzou will play on a Saturday for the first time in Week 3 when it hosts Troy at 11:45 a.m., Sept. 19. The game will be broadcast on SECN+.

Then comes the start of conference play with a road trip to Mississippi State on Sept. 26. That game will be under the lights with a night kickoff.

The Tigers return home to host Florida on Oct. 3, which is a flex game. It will be either in the afternoon or at night.

The Tigers then host Texas A&M for an early game on Oct. 10 before going on the road to play Ole Miss in the afternoon on Oct. 17.

After a bye week, Mizzou will hit the road to play a flex game against Arkansas on Oct. 31, then host Texas for an early game on Nov. 7.

The Tigers will play a flex game at Georgia on Nov. 14, then host Kentucky for a night game on Nov. 21.

The regular season comes to an end with an afternoon game hosting Oklahoma.

Organized by time

The Tigers will kick off in the morning three times:

Hosting Troy at 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 19

Hosting Texas A&M on Oct. 10

Hosting Texas on Nov. 7

Mizzou will kick off in the afternoon at least twice:

At Ole Miss on Oct. 17

Hosting Oklahoma on Nov. 28

And the Tigers will kick off under the lights at least four times:

Hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sept. 3

At Kansas on Sept. 11

on Sept. 11 At Mississippi State on Sept. 26

Hosting Kentucky on Nov. 21

Mizzou has three flex games that could be either in the afternoon or at night: