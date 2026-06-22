St. Mary's RB Kingston Miles flips Auburn commitment to Mizzou

“Flipmas” came early for Missouri. After their third official visit weekend of the spring, the Tigers landed the commitment of Class of 2027 four-star running back Kingston Miles, who flipped his pledge from Auburn.

The 21st-ranked running back this cycle, Miles committed to Auburn following his late-May official visit. Although other trips appeared to be off his schedule, he still took to his in-state program June 12-14 as previously planned.

Curtis Luper received his first commitment in the 2027 class from Miles. The running backs coach offered the seventh-ranked Missouri recruit over the phone in November. He wanted to do it at the Mississippi State game in November, which Miles ended up not being able to attend.

Miles would join Missouri as the third most-recent St. Louis (Mo.) St. Mary’s offensive standout. The Tigers already deploy redshirt junior running back Jamal Roberts. This past season, they also featured wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. in his final year of college before being drafted by the Miami Dolphins.

During his March visit amid spring practice, Miles received advice from Roberts on navigating the SEC.

“It’s not easy,” Miles said in mid-April. “But he said, ‘Once you get the hang of it, you know everything you know, it gets easier. It’s just like high school all over again, just a bigger level.’ … He just told me to go out, do my thing and continue to handle business. Obviously, somebody being from my school and being at the next level, that’s good advice. So I’ll take it and use it, and hopefully, it just takes off from my senior year.”

Luper and offensive line coach Brandon Jones both made two trips to St. Mary’s together in April and May. Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey joined the duo for the first trip. Luper and director of recruiting communications and strategy Maurey Bland also took Miles’ father out to dinner last month.

“It was everything,” Miles said in May. “The staff there is amazing, and then Coach Loop, that’s just my guy. We vibe.”