Rivals300 RB Kingston Miles names Mizzou to Top 7 schools

Although Missouri jumped in later with in-state recruit Kingston Miles, the Tigers positioned themselves in the lead group for the four-star. The Class of 2027 running back named his Top 7 programs Sunday: Alabama, Auburn, Kansas State, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and USC.

Missouri running backs coach Curtis Luper planned to offer Miles during a game visit in November. But the St. Louis (Mo.) St. Mary’s four-star didn’t make it back to campus, with Luper extending a scholarship over the phone Nov. 18, three days after the home finale.

Miles, who attended the Alabama game in October, returned for a spring practice March 13 and then for another unofficial visit this past Wednesday. The 19th-ranked running back has also built a close rapport with Missouri running back and fellow St. Mary’s product Jamal Roberts.

“It felt different,” Miles said after March trip. “It was more engaging and us catching up. (Head) coach (Eli) Drink(witz), Coach Loop and the offensive coordinator (Chip Lindsey), we all had good conversations.”

Missouri fell to the outside looking in for East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star Myson Johnson-Cook in recent weeks. The Tigers hosted the fourth-ranked running back in March for the first time outside of a camp setting. Auburn and Miami took center focus, though, with three predictions placed in favor of the Hurricanes.

“I heard he’s a good back,” a grinning Miles said this past month at the Under Armour Next Camp Series in St. Louis. “But I feel like if we both went there, it’d be just like Jamal and Ahmad Hardy.”

Miles booked official visits with Auburn and Missouri for May 29-31 and June 12-14. He previously announced a trip to Colorado, but he later called it off. Wisconsin also missed the cut for his top schools.