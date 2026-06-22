Kingston Miles writes own chapter in St. Mary's to Mizzou pipeline

Given his high school’s recent success at Missouri, it’s easy to jump to conclusions on why Kingston Miles chose the Tigers. Running back Jamal Roberts will play a pivotal role again this season in Columbia, while wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. will begin his NFL career this fall with the Dolphins.

Yet those connections to St. Louis (Mo.) St. Mary’s weren’t the be-all, end-all in Miles’ decision. The Class of 2027 running back committed to Auburn in late May before flipping his pledge to Missouri over a week after officially visiting his in-state program.

“You’re always going to be compared to guys that have come before you, especially when they’re good,” Dragons associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Chris Brooks said. “I think that’s a positive to be in the same conversation as some of those greats. But (Miles) is his own player.”

Miles has set himself apart in the St. Mary’s record book as well. In his junior season, the four-star became the first player in program history to record five straight games of over 170 yards and at least one touchdown.

“He’s really focused on embracing the legacy that Jamal has put forth, but also building on it,” Brooks said. “Because it is the same school, not just him, but Kevin as well. I think he embraced it and wanted to carry it. But also just make a name for himself, and he’s done that.”

Miles showed an “It” factor early on, but Brooks recounted memories of a slightly passive running back on a team filled with future area standouts, including East St. Louis (Ill.) wide receiver Ronnie Gomiller and running backs Ahmad Coleman and Amir Tillman.

“When you’re in line and a guy was like, ‘I’m going next,’ Kingston would allow them to go,” Brooks explained. “Once he understood that he was basically ‘Him,’ so to speak, he separated himself from his work ethic to what he was doing on the field. He really separated himself from the backs on our team and in the area.”

Kingston Miles flips Auburn commitment to Mizzou

Brooks once found himself in similar shoes to Miles. A Class of 2005 wide receiver, Brooks committed to Missouri before later backing off his pledge and ending up at Nebraska. While the recruiting landscape has changed immensely since then, Brooks still had advice to pass down to Miles.

“I never told him where to go,” Brooks said. “They’ll respect (your decision) as long as you’re transparent and you’re not sneaking things up on them.”

Brooks saw the pressure commitments put on programs going after Midwest running backs. Myson Johnson-Cook, an East St. Louis four-star, pledged to Auburn early into the spring. Missouri then had more focus on Miles, even after the seventh-ranked Missouri recruit came off the board June 1.

“He’s a funny dude, he’s a charmer,” Brooks said. “He’s a player that you want to build your team around.”