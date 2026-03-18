Lawrence Britt visits Mizzou: 2027 WR catches up with former teammate on Tigers

When Luke Work transferred to Missouri, he knew of a familiar face also considering the Tigers.

Work, a junior who spent the past two seasons at Mississippi State, was complementary of Class of 2027 wide receiver Lawrence Britt. The two overlapped for one season at Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne, and on Saturday, they reunited on the practice fields at Missouri.

“It was great getting to see him in action with his new team,” Britt said. “He is getting to it out there and getting after it. He looks really good and can make a major impact. … It was a really smooth transition, one of the best decisions he’s made.”

A 6-foot-6, 315-pound versatile offensive lineman, Work joined the Tigers in January, following his lone transfer portal visit. The former Class of 2024 three-star didn’t get to see Britt during Junior Day that month, but he still had praise for the the Rivals Industry four-star.

“He’s a great kid,” Work said in January. “Our quarterback went down with an injury, and they threw him at quarterback. I just was guiding him through there, just keeping his head up. He’s a freak athlete. He does some things that I’ve never really seen a young kid like that do. He works hard. He’s gonna listen. He’s coachable.”

Britt — who the Tigers lead for in the Recruiting Prediction Machine — made his fifth unofficial visit to Missouri this past weekend. This past month, he scheduled an official visit with the Tigers for June 5-7 with former little league teammate Tae Walden Jr.

“This past weekend was more of us taking another step in the process,” Britt told vice president of recruiting and transfer portal Steve Wiltfong. “This visit was important for my mom, so she can see everything and make sure we check all the boxes.”