Liberty North CB Trashundon Neal commits to Mizzou

In a month of circling back on in-state talent, Missouri added to its cornerback room.

The Tigers received the commitment of Trashundon Neal, who officially visited this past weekend. Cornerbacks coach Al Pogue offered the Liberty (Mo.) North athlete Jan. 3, while looking for a third cornerback in the 2026 class.

“It’s really a blessing, man,” Neal said. “It’s a dream come true for real. I’ve been working hard, and they’ve been working with me and staying true to me, being patient and me being patient. Everything just came together.”

Neal reconnected with the Missouri staff this year. After attending the overtime win over Vanderbilt in 2024 and Elite Camp this past summer, Neal took in the Border War against Kansas during his senior season.

“For me, it was some grade issues from my younger years,” Neal explained. “It messed up the timing in my recruiting process and what schools were thinking about me. It was just a lot, man, but I always had that little thought in my mind that it could happen.”

Neal joins Karsten Fiene as second commitment of Sunday

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back received his first Power Four offer from the Tigers. Neal tallied 37 total tackles, four passes defended and one interception during his senior season. Pogue continued to be the lead recruiter in that process.

“Coach Pogue and (head) coach (Eli) Drink(witz) exceeded my expectations through the roof, man,” Neal said. “I love it there. … My host was Nick DeLoach (Jr.). He a real cool, chill dude, and kept it 100 with me when I asked him questions, so I really appreciate him.”

Missouri signed two Class of 2026 cornerbacks — Jaxson Gates and Ahmod Billins — in early December. National Signing Day will open Feb. 4 for Neal and other late commits to ink with their respective colleges.

“My family loved it,” Neal said. “They got to have a great experience and were treated really well. They were all on board with my decision.”