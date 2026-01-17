Louisville transfer edge rusher C.J. May commits to Mizzou

Mizzou added a third edge rusher to help fill out the room with Louisville transfer C.J. May on Friday.

May is a three-star portal prospect ranked No. 82 among all edge rushers and No. 884 among all players.

Coming out of high school, he was a three-star prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, ranked the No. 44 edge rusher and No. 457 overall player.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound sophomore did not play for the Cardinals in 2025.

May joins Florida State transfer Jaden Jones and Houston transfer Cavan Tuley as additions to the Mizzou room.

With those additions, Mizzou now has an edge rusher group of:

After the Tigers lost Zion Young to exhausted eligibility and Damon Wilson, Nate Johnson and Javion Hilson to the transfer portal, extra bodies for the room were necessary.

Missouri will have a lot of production to replace from the group after losing the two primary options in Young and Wilson. The Tigers have taken multiple swings to try to garner a commitment from a room-topping player this portal cycle, but have missed on a number of them.

May became the fifth Mizzou transfer commitment on a very busy Friday, though he waited a bit longer than the other four.

The Tigers started the day with a commitment from Montana running back Malae Fonoti, then the Tigers added Charleston Southern offensive lineman Colin Sorensen. Mizzou got a third commitment with Minnesota receiver Kenric Lanier, then added Tennessee State punter Mark Shenouda.

The first four commitments all came before noon.