Luke Injaychock commits to Mizzou over Illinois, Ohio State

Missouri made another splash with a Midwest recruit. The Tigers received the commitment of Luke Injaychock, who chose the SEC program over Illinois, Ohio State and Wisconsin before taking his scheduled official visits.

The Class of 2027 interior offensive lineman received his Tigers offer during an in-school visit from head coach Eli Drinkwitz on Jan. 22. Offensive line coach Brandon Jones then got the La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy three-star on campus for Junior Day on March 7 amid spring practice.

“Everyone is great coaches,” the 6-foot-6, 285-pound Injaychock said after his unofficial visit. “They are super talented and work great together. Also, Coach Drink was great and treated me and my family very well.”

Injaychock, the 25th-ranked recruit in Illinois, announced his first official visit with the Tigers for May 29-31. Ohio State and Illinois followed for June 5-7 and June 12-14, respectively, but Injaychock’s not expected to take those now. Wisconsin also pushed to join that schedule this offseason.

“With Mizzou, what they have been able to do in a short time is insane,” Injaychock told national recruiting analyst Greg Smith in mid-April. “They show me so much love and I know they genuinely want me.”

The Missouri class moved to nine commitments Friday. Injaychock joined Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods three-star Lual Aleu as the second interior offensive line addition. Injaychock also marked the third Illinois prospect to join the class, following behind safety Jabarri Lofton and punter Dane Olmstead.