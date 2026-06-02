Unfinished business: Luke Injaychock hopes to finish pickleball match with Chris Kasky as Mizzou teammates

Luke Injaychock grabbed a paddle and looked to wipe the floor with his best friend. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive lineman teamed up with assistant coach Evan Boehm to take on Chris Kasky and edges coach Brian Early in a game of pickleball Saturday.

Amid his official visit at Missouri, his first trip since committing May 1, Injaychock kept a competitive spirit alive while recruiting Kasky, his La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy teammate. What looked like a “light” contest turned “intense” as the two teams split their pair of games.

“We were diving for balls. Coaches were getting into it,” Injaychock said. “I did not expect to be so sweaty and gross after it.”

When the four turned to Game 3, their time was up. Another party took over the court. But if Kasky, who has received three predictions to Missouri, commits to the Tigers, Injaychock expects a final match.

“We will,” he said. “Trust me.”

Injaychock held onto his official visit date for this past weekend, although seven commits scheduled to attend together the following session. While not wanting to give more work to the staff, the Class of 2027 three-star also couldn’t pass up on the opportunity of going with Kasky, a three-star edge.

“I felt the obligation to go with him as his best friend, as a Missouri commit and as his teammate to really have the best time for him and push him to be a Tiger,” Injaychock said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to recruit the guys. Talking to the coaches, they really believe I can be a leader for the Class of 2027. … I’m just excited to be an advocate for it.”

Luke Injaychock recruits for Missouri’s 2027 class

With two offensive linemen committed (Lual Aleu being the other), Injaychock pitched fellow visitors Kyler Kuhn and Jack Marquard — who pledged Tuesday — on the opportunity to line up all together one day. Kuhn, an athletic four-star center, posed for a picture bookended by Marquard and Injaychock as tackles.

“I had a lot of options similar to them, so I tried to take them through why I picked Mizzou over other schools,” Injaychock said. “I think I did a good job.”

The interior offensive lineman also spoke to defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati about the Tigers’ development success. He found Ombati matching the personality and energy of the coaching staff, being an ideal fit for the class.

“I might be a little biased,” Injaychock laughed. “But I’m hoping he makes the right choice.”