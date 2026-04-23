Marissa McCann fires perfect game, Mizzou beats SIUE, 7-0

All season, Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson has talked about Tiger pitcher Marissa McCann as a perfectionist. In how she goes about practice, in how she wants to throw every pitch and in how she critiques herself.

Wednesday night, the perfectionist was perfect.

“Coach talks a lot about being in the moment and being present,” McCann said. “That’s really what I was just trying to hone in on throughout the game. Just going pitch by pitch. You can’t think too far into the future, or it’ll backfire on you.”

“I’m so proud of McCann,” Anderson said. “The outing she had to give her offense support. It’s a team effort in those situations. … It’s not often that you get to be part of a perfect game.”

The Tigers scheduled their midweek matchup with SIU-Edwardsville just days before. The game popped onto the Mizzou softball schedule around noon on Monday. But McCann didn’t need much prep time to lead the Tigers to a 7-0 win at the Mizzou Softball Complex.

McCann came out in the top of the first and struck out the first batter she saw. And that would set the tone for the day.

“Everything was working for her, as usual,” Mizzou catcher Stefania Abruscato said. “She was very good going from one side of the plate to the other.”

McCann then got two groundouts to bring up the Tigers in the home half of the first.

Mizzou struggled to a run with two runners thrown out at home in the frame. Addy Waits walked, then tried to score from first on an Abruscato double.

“It was kind of testing the limits a little bit,” Anderson said. “Addy Waits getting blown up at home, I’m going to take full ownership on that. I wasn’t in a good position down the line, she got on me faster than I anticipated and I wasn’t in a good position to hold her. I probably should have, obviously.”

Waits was thrown out, but the Tigers learned from the error when Abby Carr singled to center, holding Abruscato at third. Then Abby Hay singled to score Abruscato and leave Carr at third. But Carr was thrown out at the dish on a fielder’s choice.

“The other ones were just testing the limits,” Anderson said. “Let’s do some things in game speed that we don’t normally get to do. Just to learn from them, to be able to take advantage of what opportunities that we have.”

Even with the blunders, the solo run was all McCann would need.

She came back out and struck out the side in the second. Then she got another strikeout with a flout and groundout in the third.

“We didn’t have to work much in the field toady since she wanted to strike everyone out,” Hay said.

In the bottom of the third, Abruscato sent a home run out to center to give the Tigers a two-run advantage.

Then McCann came back out and got two more strikeouts with a pop out in the fourth. Mizzou was close to adding a run in the bottom of the fourth, but a double steal attempt turned into an out at third and the Tigers were unable to score with the bases loaded after.

In the fifth, McCann returned to the circle and got a fly out, a line out on a fantastic play from second baseman Saniya Hill and a strikeout.

“The defense behind me was just incredible,” McCann said.

A throwing error allowed the Tigers to put up two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend the advantage to 4-0.

In the sixth, McCann got a strikeout, a fly out and a groundout to shortstop.

“Madison Uptegrove had two really, really huge defensive plays that could have gone either way” Anderson said of her shortstop. “She attacked them.”

Then the Tiger offense woke up a bit. A Waits walk and a Carr single created a 5-0 lead, then Hay sent a home run to deep center to make it 7-0.

One more run would have ended the game early, and even with a perfect game on the line, Anderson said she always hopes to run-rule teams when the opportunity arrises. Though she’s glad McCann got the full opportunity.

“Never,” Anderson said. “You always want to end the game early. But a perfect game in seven innings is a little bit different than a perfect game that’s ended early. So I’m really happy that she was able to complete the whole game.”

With a 7-0 lead and 18 up, 18 down through six innings, McCann returned to the circle. And the starter who had been throwing about 66 MPH most of the day fired a few fastballs at 67 and 68 MPH in her final frame.

“Maybe subconsciously a little bit,” McCann said of being extra fired up in the seventh. “I was trying not to think too much about it or else I would have started overthinking and things would have gone wrong.”

The first batter of the frame grounded out to shortstop on a nice play from Uptegrove. Then McCann finished it off herself with a strikeout swinging and another looking.

McCann’s teammates streamed toward her out of the dugout and from their positions in the field to celebrate in the circle.

“It almost made me want to tear up seeing the way that my teammates ran out of the dugout and were just so excited for me and hugging me,” McCann said. “I think that just shows a lot about the closeness of this team. … It means a lot to me and it goes to show a lot about who they are as humans.”

It was the first Mizzou perfect game since Laurin Krings on March 6, 2022 against Bradley. And it was just the 13th perfect game in program history.

“It’s a really special moment for us,” Anderson said.

Cierra Harrison no-hit SIUE in five innings when the teams matched up on March 24. It marks the first time the Tigers have both thrown a no-hitter and a perfect game against a single team in a season.

Stats

Mizzou had 12 total hits. Abruscato had a home run, a double and a walk in a 2-for-3 day with two runs scored and an RBI. Carr was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk. Hay was 3-for-4 with a. home run, three RBI and a run scored. Hill was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Sidney Forrester added a double.

McCann totaled 11 strikeouts.

Up next

Mizzou (25-24, 7-11) will hit the road to face No. 6 Arkansas for a weekend series. Friday’s game will start at 5 p.m., Saturday’s game will start at 11 a.m. and Sunday’s game will begin at 1 p.m.