Meet the Tigers: Mizzou gets 'One of the longest wingspans in the position room' in new OT Josh Atkins

Meet the Tigers: Mizzou gets 'One of the longest wingspans in the position room' in new OT Josh Atkinsby: Kyle McAreavy52 minutes agoKyle_mcareavyRead In AppNov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Josh Atkins (53) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesA conversation with Hod Rabino of Devils Digest to get to know new Mizzou offensive tackle Josh Atkins before the 2026 season.