Miami expert previews Mizzou matchup in NCAA Tournament: The MizzouToday Show

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, Kyle McAreavy and Kenny Van Doren are joined by CaneSport contributing writer Luke Chaney to preview Missouri’s men’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament matchup with Miami. The guys dive into besting expectations, positional matchups, strengths and weaknesses, predictions and connections between the two programs.

Miami strengths

“They want to funnel everything to the paint,” Chaney said. “They want to get to the basket, they want Malik Reneau, I saw this stat earlier today that Reneau is, I think, top of all eligible, of all players in the tournament, top 10 or 12 in usage rate. And that makes a ton of senes because when he’s in the game, he’s usually touching the ball. They like to get him a touch in that mid to low post area. They like to kind of work things off of him, work a lot of actions off of him. Whether that be him scoring or just with the defensive attention that he calls for, passing off of those looks.”