Michigan transfer cornerback Elijah Dotson commits to Mizzou

Mizzou added its second cornerback of the transfer portal cycle with Michigan rising sophomore Elijah Dotson.

Dotson is rated a three-star portal prospect. He was the No. 11 cornerback and No. 154 overall player available. He chose Mizzou in a battle between the Tigers and the chance to return to Michigan. Texas A&M was involved early, but fell back in the race.

Dotson was a four-star prospect coming out of Belleville High School in the Class of 2025. He was ranked the No. 12 corner and No. 94 overall player in the class when he went to Michigan.

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound corner jumped right in with the Wolverines. He had 11 total tackles and one interception as a true freshman. His interception came against Central Michigan in his second game, while he had four tackles against Nebraska in his third game. He played 94 total snaps on defense, almost evenly split between outside corner and slot corner.

He joins the Tigers’ first addition of the portal, Jahlil Florence (No. 103 corner, No. 912 overall) as the Mizzou additions to a room that lost almost all of its production from last year.

The Tigers were desperate to add corners after losing Toriano Pride, Dreyden Norwood and Stephen Hall all to eligibility. That was the entire primary rotation the Tigers played at corner last season.

Mizzou also lost Mark Manfred and Shamar McNeil to the portal.

Florence and Dotson join a Tiger cornerback room that returns Nick DeLoach, who was a rotational player in 2024, and Cameron Keys. Mizzou also added four-star Jaxson Gates and three-star Ahmod Billins in the Class of 2026.