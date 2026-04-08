Michigan transfer guard McKenzie Mathurin commits to Mizzou

The Mizzou women’s basketball team earned its first commitment of the transfer portal with the addition of rising sophomore guard McKenzie Mathurin.

The 5-foot-10 shooting guard played in 25 games for Michigan during the 2025-26 season, averaging 3.5 points and 0.7 rebounds in 8.9 minutes per game.

Mathurin was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, ranked the No. 8 shooting guard and No. 35 overall player available in the Class of 2025 according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. She picked Michigan over offers from Kansas State, Baylor, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, North Carolina and others.

In high school, Mathurin led Broken Arrow to the 2025 6A Oklahoma state championship game and was nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game. She is her high school’s all-time leading scorer with more than 2,000 career points.

She posted 14 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals against Binghamton and 15 points, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes against Penn State.

The addition of Mathurin leaves Mizzou with four roster spots available.

The Tigers’ roster currently stands at: