Mississippi State transfer OL Zack Owens commits to Mizzou

Mizzou added an experienced offensive guard with the commitment of Mississippi State transfer Zack Owens.

Owens is a three-star portal prospect ranked No. 74 among offensive tackles and No. 907 among all players.

The Georgia product began his career at Clemson, appearing in two games in 2023 as he redshirt. He transferred to Colorado for his redshirt freshman season and played in 10 games with no starts. Those appearances mostly came on special teams.

He then transferred to Mississippi State for his redshirt sophomore season.

And while he’s rated as a tackle, Owens has played entirely at guard the past two years.

He took on a starting role in 2025, playing in 13 games and starting 11. Six of those starts came at right guard, the other five were at left guard.

Owens became the fifth Mizzou addition on the offensive line. He joins four-star tackle Josh Atkins (Arizona State) and three-star prospects Will Kemna (Kansas State), Colin Sorensen (Charleston Southern) and former Bulldog teammate Luke Work.

The Tigers suffered a lot of attrition along the offensive line. Starting center Connor Tollison and right tackle Keagen Trost exhausted their eligibility. Then backups Jaylen Early, Henry Fenuku, Keiton Jones, Jayven Richardson, Brandon Solis and Johnny Williams all entered the portal.

With the four incoming transfers, the Tigers now have 18 scholarship offensive linemen going into 2026.

Owens will be the fourth in the group that has eligibility through 2027, joining Sorensen, Work and Logan Reichert.