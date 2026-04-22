Mizzou baseball blunders in 11-5 loss to SIUE

For the first time since the first game of the season, the Mizzou baseball team sits with a sub-.500 record. And it came after an error-filled loss to SIU-Edwardsville, putting the Tigers on a seven-game losing streak.

The game started strong for Mizzou. Blaize Ward sent his second home run of the season over the right-center field wall to lead off the bottom of the first. Then Juliomar Campos kept a double just fair down the left-field line to score Eric Maisonet all the way from first in the bottom of the second.

Then with two outs in the fourth, Maisonet beat out a choppy grounder to third that scored Kaden Peer.

All looked good as the Tigers took the early 3-0 lead.

But int he top of the sixth, everything began to fall apart. A leadoff home run to left ended the night for relief pitcher Sam Rosand. Then a two-run home run tied the game in the sixth.

Mizzou retook the lead in the seventh when Kam Durnin lined a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Maisonet. But everything hit the fan fully in the eighth.

A fielding error, one of the Tigers’ four in the game, led off the inning. The runner advanced to second on a passed ball and third on a balk. Then a walk put runners on the corners. A sacrifice fly tied the game, and would have been the third out if not for the error.

But then came a home run that bounced off the top of the back bullpen wall in left field to put SIUE up 6-4. Then a double to right center and a deep home run to right field made it 8-4. A walk turned into a runner on second after a wild pitch, and he scored on a single through the left side.

Once again the runner moved to second on a wild pitch, then that runner scored on a throwing error to make it 10-4.

A stolen base, a walk and a wild pitch later and runners were on second and third. That led to the third wild pitch of the frame and another run to make it 11-4.

Mizzou had allowed eight runs in the frame on just four hits.

The Tigers were able to put an extra run on the board when Cameron Benson hit a home run to dead center in the bottom of the eighth.

Stats

The Tigers ended with five hits. Ward, Benson, Maisonet and Campos each had one, as did Tyler Macon, who went 1-for-2 with two walks. It was Macon’s first hit since March 31.

Dane Bjorn started for Mizzou in the attempted midweek bullpen game, throwing 3.0 shutout innings and allowing two hits, a walk and a hit batter, while striking out three. Rosand came on in relief and threw 2.0-plus innings, allowing one run on two hits, while striking out one.

Kadden Drew got through the sixth, allowing two runs on two hits, while striking out one.

Juan Villarreal fired the next 1.2 innings, allowing four unearned runs on two hits and a walk. Then PJ Green came in, but didn’t get an out as he allowed four unearned runs on two hits and a walk. Jackson Sobel got the final out of the eighth, striking out one batter and walking one batter.

Luke Fricker pitched the ninth, allowing a hit and striking out one batter.

Up next

Mizzou (20-21, 3-15 SEC) will look to break its seven-game skid when No. 24 Arkansas comes to town for a weekend series. The first game is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, then Game 2 will be at 7 p.m. Friday before the final will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday.