Mizzou baseball claims first SEC Tournament win since 2017

The Mizzou baseball team had a lead in five of its last six SEC Tournament games. And the Tigers were 0-6 in those games.

Add on a couple of years without making the tournament and the Tigers hadn’t won a matchup at the SEC Tournament since 2017.

But that stretch ended with a 10-8 win for the No. 16-seed Tigers against the No. 9-seed Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday.

Mizzou (24-30) moves on to face the No. 8-seed Mississippi State Bulldogs at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The winner of that matchup will play top-seeded Georgia at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Ole Miss took the initial lead with a run each in the bottom of the first and second, while playing behind former Tiger Wil Libbert on the mound.

But in the top of the third, Kam Durnin sent a two-run home run over the wall in left-center field to tie the game.

Breaking away

The Tigers broke away to take a 7-2 lead with a five-run fifth inning on just two hits. Durnin and Blaize Ward walked, then Mateo Serna dropped a pop fly perfectly down the right-field line to put Mizzou up 3-2. After Donovan Jordan walked, Kaden Peer sent a grand slam the other way to give the Tigers a five-run advantage.

Ole Miss responded with four runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Jase Woita sent a home run out to left field to make it 8-6 going into the seventh.

A two-run home run tied the game for Ole Miss in the bottom of the seventh, but the Tigers took the lead for good in the eighth.

Durnin singled, then Ward singled and a Rebel error allowed Durnin to round the bases and put the Tigers in front. Serna then singled to score pinch runner Isaiah Frost to create the final margin.

Stats

Mizzou had 14 total hits, led by a 3-for-5 day from Serna with two RBI and a run scored. Woita was 2-for-6 with a home run at the top of the lineup, while Durnin was 2-for-3 with three walks, two RBI and three runs scored, including a home run.

Jordan was 2-for-4 with a walk as well.

The Tigers got a solid start from Josh McDevitt, who threw 5.2 innings and allowed six runs on eight hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out eight.

Juan Villarreal came on to finish the sixth and got a strikeout to maintain the Mizzou lead, but when he came back out for the seventh, he got just one out, while allowing two runs on a hit, a walk and a hit batter.

Eli Skidmore came on in the seventh and threw 2.2 scoreless innings, earning the win while striking out five batters, walking one and hitting one.