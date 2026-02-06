Mizzou baseball coach Kerrick Jackson ahead of season opener: 'We finally have the right people in place.'

Mizzou baseball coach Kerrick Jackson met with media ahead of the Tigers’ season-opening road trip to talk about Year 3 with the program. Here is the full video.

Mizzou will open the season with a trip to Ft. Myers, Fla., to play Mt. Saint Mary’s next Friday.

“Us as Missouri, we’ve always been that way regardless of what sport it is,” Jackson said of the Tigers’ taking an underdog mentality into the season. “Maybe outside of basketball, right? Basketball has kind of been that power for us. But when you look at us in the SEC, it’s understanding that we don’t have the biggest budget, we’re not in the best weather, all those kinds of things that people could use as reasons why we shouldn’t be successful. I think our guys embrace the idea of this is who we are, and because of that, we’re going to go out and give ourselves a chance to be successful with anybody.”

On new coaching

“Energy, identity,” Jackson said of what new pitching coach Drew Dickinson brings to the team. “That’s something that we haven’t had. Our pitching staff hasn’t had an identity. And so these guys have an identity. He’s a competitor. He’s gonna compete at anything. Chewing gum, walking down the sidewalk, whatever it is. He loves to compete. So he puts that on those guys and they’re embracing that. And as a result, you’re going to see our guys go out and do just that. Be relentless, put pressure. One of the things we talk about from a defensive perspective is we want to put pressure on the offense. We want to be offensive on defense. And so our guys are really doing that.”