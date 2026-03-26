Mizzou baseball goes 1-1 in midweek games

The Mizzou baseball team came into its midweek matchups with the chance to best its overall win total from the entirety of last season.

And the Tigers did that with a 5-1 win against Illinois in O’Fallon, Missouri, on Tuesday. That win got the Tigers to 17-8 overall, besting their win total in a 16-39 season in 2025.

But Mizzou wasn’t able to build on the win, dropping a 10-4 game at Lindenwood on Wednesday. The Tigers were 7-0 all time against Lindenwood going into Wednesday.

Here is a recap of both games.

Tuesday’s win against Illinois

The Tigers took the lead immediately with a four-run first inning. Illinois cut the advantage with a run in the top of the sixth, but Mizzou responded with a run in the bottom half to create the final margin.

In the first, Cameron Benson reached on an error that scored Kaden Peer and Pierre Seals, then freshman Blaize Ward doubled to score Jase Woita and Benson to create a 4-0 lead.

Then in the sixth, Jamal George hit a sacrifice fly to score Benson.

The Tigers had five total hits. Benson and Ward each doubled for the Tigers’ two extra-base hits. Kam Durnin was 1-for-3 with two walks and Ward led the way with two RBI.

PJ Green made his first start of the season and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first on the way to a 3.0-inning performance. He walked three batters and allowed a hit, while striking out two in a scoreless outing.

Keyler Gonzalez took over for Green in the fourth. He fired 2.1 innings and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth on the way to allowing one run on four hits, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out three.

After Gonzalez allowed a run in the sixth on a dropped third strike, Kadden Drew took the mound. He kept the score at 4-1, pitching one scoreless inning and allowing just a walk and a hit batter.

Eli Skidmore came on with one out in the seventh and pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing one walk and hitting one batter, while striking out two.

Sam Rosand came on for the ninth and fired a scoreless frame, hitting one batter and striking out another.

Wednesday’s loss at Lindenwood

Free passes and lax defending allowed Lindenwood’s offense to put up 10 runs on just nine hits.

The Lions took eight walks and stole nine bases, while Mizzou made one error.

The Tigers took the initial lead with two runs in the top of the first when Benson singled to score Peer and Durnin. But Lindenwood put up two runs in the second, one in the third, two in the fifth and four in the seventh to create a 9-2 advantage.

Mizzou scored two more runs in the eighth when Benson hit a sacrifice fly to score Pierre, then Ward grounded out to score Woita.

But the Lions put up another run in the eighth to create the final margin.

Mizzou had nine hits, led by Benson with two hits and three RBI. Woita was 1-for-1 with two walks. Woita, Benson and Keegan Knutson each had a double for the Tigers’ three extra-base hits.

Luke Sullivan started for Mizzou and pitched 3.1 innings. He allowed three runs on five hits, while striking out two. Isaiah Salas came on to finish the fourth and got two outs, while allowing one hit.

Luke Fricker came in to start the fifth, but walked two batters and allowed two unearned runs without getting an out. That led to Juan Villarreal coming in for the next 2.0 innings. He allowed one run on three walks, while striking out two.

Trey Lawrence came in to start the seventh, but allowed three runs on two hits and a walk, while getting just one out. Dane Bjorn came on with one out in the seventh and struck out three batters for a clean inning of work.

Keagen Kohlhoff came on with one out in the eighth and allowed one run on one hit and two walks. His lone out was a strikeout.

Then Ian Lohse came on for the final out and struck out the final batter.

Up next

Mizzou (17-9, 1-5 SEC) returns to Taylor Stadium to host No. 25 Texas A&M for a weekend series. The Friday night game will start at 6 p.m., then Saturday’s game will start at 4 p.m. The series will conclude with a 1 p.m. game Sunday.