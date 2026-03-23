Mizzou baseball goes 1-2 against No. 22 Tennessee

Last season, Mizzou won its first SEC baseball game on May 10. This season, it came on March 20.

The Tigers opened their weekend series against No. 22 Tennessee with an 8-4 win. But Mizzou was unable to follow up to take the series, dropping Saturday’s game 4-2 and Sunday’s game 7-1.

Here is a recap of the three games.

Friday’s game: 8-4 Mizzou win

The Tigers jumped ahead with a three-run third inning when Jase Woita doubled to score Tyler Macon and Pierre Seals homered to bring home Woita.

After Tennessee scored a run in the fourth, Mizzou added two insurance runs in the fifth as Blaize Ward singled to bring home Mateo Serna and Kam Durnin.

Tennessee cut the advantage to 5-3 with two runs in the sixth, but Keegan Knutson sent a three-run home run over the left-field wall, bringing home Ward and Serna, to extend the Tiger advantage for good.

Mizzou had 12 hits, led by Ward with three, including a double. Woita, Seals and Kaden Peer each had two hits.

Javyn Pimental started for the Tigers, pitching 4.0 innings and allowing just one run on four hits and two walks, while striking out two.

JD Dohrmann pitched the next 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks, while striking out five. Isaiah Salas came in to get the final out, but walked the only batter he faced to load the bases. Sam Rosand then came in and struck out the final batter swinging.

Game 2: 4-2 Tennessee win

The Tigers jumped ahead again with a two-run second inning when Ward singled to bring home Peer and Knutson sacrifice bunted to score Durnin.

But Tennessee put up solo runs in the second, third and fourth innings to take the lead. Then added another in the sixth to create the final margin.

Mizzou had eight hits. Woita led the way with two hits, including a double, and two walks. Serna added two hits.

Josh McDevitt pitched the first 5.2 innings, allowing four runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out four.

Juan Villarreal came on in relief, but walked the only batter he faced. Eli Skidmore then came in and finished off the final 2.1 innings, allowing just one hit and one walk. He struck out four batters.

Game 3: 7-1 Tennessee win

Tennessee took the lead first Sunday with a run in the first inning and three in the fourth.

Mizzou scored its lone run in the sixth on a Seals home run.

Tennessee went on to score three more the rest of the way.

The Tigers had four hits, with Peer collecting two, including a double. Woita had the other hit.

Brady Kehlenbrink started for the Tigers, allowing four runs on five hits, a walk and a hit batter in 6.0 innings. He struck out nine batters.

Trey Lawrence pitched the final 2.0 innings, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk, while striking out two.

Up next

Mizzou will head east to O’Fallon, Missouri, to play Illinois at 6 p.m. Tuesday, then will play at Lindenwood at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Tigers will return home for a weekend series against No. 23 Texas A&M starting Friday. The Friday game will start at 6 p.m., Saturday’s matchup will begin at 4 p.m. and Sunday’s game will be at 1 p.m.