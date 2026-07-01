MLB Draft preview with Jim Callis: The MizzouToday Show

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, MLB Pipeline senior writer Jim Callis joined the program to preview the MLB Draft and discuss the stock of Missouri shortstop Kam Durnin and right-handed pitcher Josh McDevitt.

Callis noted Durnin as a likely candidate to go earlier than previously expected in the Draft, which begins July 11. In his first season with the Tigers, the junior slashed .329/.438/.570 with 19 extra-base hits, 25 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

“Just my sense of things, I thought he was going like 6th-10th round,” Callis said. “But I’m hearing some buzz that he might go as high as the fourth or fifth round. And this year, the first day is four rounds, so he could sneak into the first day.”

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After pitching sparingly in his first two seasons at Missouri, McDevitt became the Friday starter for the Tigers. Similar to Durnin, the junior could hear his name called in a single-digit round as one of the best development stories under coach Kerrick Jackson.

“With the team struggling as much as it did, he doesn’t get a lot of attention,” Callis said. “But he actually went out there on Friday night, pitching against, I don’t know off the top my head how many first-round picks there are going to be off of SEC pitching staffs this year, but there’s going to be a few, and he would go toe to toe with these guys and keep Missouri in the games.”

“I think with McDevitt and Durnin, we’re probably looking at two single-digit Draft picks,” Callis added. “That’s a good sign.”