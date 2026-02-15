Mizzou baseball opens season 2-1

The Mizzou baseball team went to Fort Myers, Fla., to open the season with a three-game series against Mount St. Mary’s. The Tigers lost their season-opener, but came back to win the next two to leave the opening weekend with a winning record.

Here is a rundown of all three games.

Game 1: 8-5 loss

Mizzou looked to be in position to win its season opener for the first time since 2022, but Mount St. Mary’s scored three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to pull ahead for a win.

The Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the first, one in the second and two in the third to jump ahead 5-1. But the Tiger bats went quiet after the third, collecting just two hits in the final six innings.

In the first, Pierre Seals took a bases-loaded walk, then Donovan Jordan singled to score Mateo Serna. In the second, Blaize Ward singled to score Tyler Macon.

In the third, Eric Maisonet grounded out to score Jase Woita, then Keegan Knutson doubled to score Seals.

The Tigers had eight hits, with Knutson’s double as the only extra-base knock. Ward and Woita, two Tiger newcomers, each had two hits.

Javyn Pimental started for Mizzou and pitched 5.0 innings. He allowed one run on four hits and a walk, while striking out two. Sam Rosand came on to pitch the sixth and allowed three runs on three hits. He struck out one.

Jackson Sobel came in for the seventh, but got just one out and allowed two runs on a walk and a hit batter. The Tigers then called on PJ Green, who pitched 2.0 innings and allowed two runs on one hit, two walks and two hit batters. He struck out three. Isaiah Salas got the final two outs and struck out one.

Game 2: 5-4 win

The Tigers’ bats were hot to start Saturday’s game, then the bullpen survived a Mount St. Mary’s comeback attempt.

The Tigers got on the board first when Ward grounded into an RBI, scoring Macon. Then in the second, Isaiah Frost tripled to score Cameron Benson.

In the fourth, Gehrig Goldbeck doubled to score Benson and Chris Patterson.

Mount St. Mary’s got on the board with a run in the sixth, but Macon responded with a sacrifice fly to score Patterson in the bottom of the sixth.

Mount St. Mary’s chipped away to get within a run in the ninth, but the Tigers pulled off a game-ending double play the caught a runner trying to steal home for the final out.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME 🤯



A 2-4-3-2 double play ends the game, Tigers win!#MizzouNOW pic.twitter.com/pQqGmjYPjR — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 15, 2026

Mizzou had seven total hits with two each from Frost and Patterson. Frost tripled, while Benson and Goldbeck each doubled for the three Mizzou extra-base hits.

Josh McDevitt started for Mizzou and threw five shutout innings. He allowed one hit and two walks, while striking out six. He was checked on for a possible leg injury, but stayed in the game.

Kadden Drew came on to start the sixth, but got just two outs while allowing a run on two hits and a walk. Trey Lawrence came on to finish the inning, but he allowed two runs on three walks. Juan Villarreal came in for the seventh, but got just two outs, while allowing a hit and a walk, he struck out one. Ian Lohse then finished the game with 2.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits and a walk. He struck out one.

Game 3: 34-3 win

The Tiger bats exploded in a 34-3 win on Sunday.

Mizzou scored five runs in the second, 13 in the third, five in the fourth, two in the fifth, two in the seventh and eight in the eighth. The teams agreed to play nine innings and not end early for a run rule.

Mizzou had 26 hits as a team, which ties the program record for hits in a game. Mizzou also had 32 RBI, which set a new team record.

Macon led the way, going 6-for-6 with eight RBI and two walks. He is the third Tiger to reach six hits in a game. He doubled twice.

Woita added four hits and eight RBI, including a home run. Seals contributed three hits, including a double, and two RBI. Benson had two hits, including a double, while Patterson had two hits, including a home run, two walks and three RBI. Sam Parker had a home run and four RBI. Eric Maisonet tripled, as did Jamal George.

Brady Kehlenbrink started for Mizzou, pitching five innings and allowing three runs on three hits and a walk, while striking out six.

Dane Bjorn came on to get two outs. He allowed one hit. Keagen Kohlhoff pitched an inning in his college debut, allowing one walk and striking out two. Eli Skidmore also made his debut and pitched a clean inning, and Luke Sullivan pitched a clean inning, striking out one.

Up next

Mizzou (2-1) will stay in Florida to face Florida Atlantic at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, then the Tigers will play a three-game series against New Haven with a 5 p.m. game Friday, a 3 p.m. game Saturday and a noon game Sunday.