Mizzou baseball portal runthrough

A lot happened in the baseball transfer portal and Mizzou rebuilt a lot of what will make up the lineup in 2027.

Here is a quick runthrough of all the additions the Tigers made in the portal.

Seojun Oh, catcher

One of the premier Mizzou additions this portal was catcher Seojun Oh from High Point. Oh was the Big South Player of the Year last season as the full-time catcher, starting 56 games.

Offensively, Oh hit .351/.448/.668 with 17 home runs, 14 doubles and 60 RBI, while striking out just 45 times and walking 36.

Oh will likely be a direct replacement for starting catcher Mateo Serna, who hit the portal this offseason. The new Tiger has played three college seasons, one at high point and two at New Mexico Military. He’s hit at least .350 in each season.

Steve Solorzano, infielder

Mizzou brought in a new infielder with Steve Solorzano from New Mexico State. Solorzano played regularly in each of his first three seasons, including starting 49 games in 2025 and all 54 he played in in 2026.

This season, Solorzano hit .341/.425/.572 with 22 doubles, two triples and nine home runs. He brought in 51 RBI.

Javier Gorostol, infielder/catcher

Mizzou added another primary infielder with Javier Gorostola from Florida Gulf Coast. Gorostol was an ASUN All-Freshman team member in 2024, then made the All-ASUN first team in 2026.

As a full-time starter this season, Gorostol hit .370/.439/.621 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 57 RBI. He walked 22 times and struck out just 21 times in 54 games.

Jaylen Hernandez, utility

Coming from Winthrop, Mizzou added utility player Jaylen Hernandez. Hernandez has been a full-time starter in all three of his college seasons.

Last year, he hit .318/.456/.601 with 15 home runs, 11 doubles and 45 RBI. Hernandez walked 28 times and was hit by a pitch an incredible 24 times, which followed up getting hit by 26 pitches in 2025.

Khamaree Thomas, outfielder

Not every addition is coming from mid-major conferences. Khamaree Thomas joins Mizzou after spending two seasons at Michigan State.

Thomas became a full-time starter in 2026, batting .319/.402/.418 with 12 doubles and two home runs. He walked 27 times and struck out 35 times in 51 total games and 50 starts.

Carter DeGondea, left handed pitcher

One of the few pitching additions Mizzou made in the portal comes from Georgia Southern. Carter DeGondea had a successful 2025, appearing in 16 games largely as a reliver. He recorded a 4-1 record with a 3.91 ERA in 50.2 innings, while striking out 34.

He became a full-time starter in 2026, appearing in 16 games with 14 starts. But the success didn’t follow. DeGondea recorded an 8.69 ERA and a 1-5 record across 58 innings. He struck out 57 batters.

I expect DeGondia to return to the bullpen with Mizzou.

Cam Pruitt, infielder

Another infield addition comes from Lipscomb. Cam Pruitt joins Mizzou after hitting .357/.393/.507 last season with 18 doubles, four triples and two home runs. He brought in 48 RBI and struck out 31 times in 55 games.

Anthony Diaz, outfielder

Mizzou brought in another outfielder in Anthony Diaz, who joins the Tigers from New Mexico.

Last season as the primary leadoff hitter, Diaz slashed .307/.401/.453 with 18 doubles, two triples and three home runs. Diaz brought in 31 RBI and walked 33 times while striking out just 31 times.

Wilfred Gonzalez, infielder

Mizzou added another primary infielder from FGCU in Wilfred Gonzalez.

As a junior, Gonzalez led FGCU in fielding assists and putouts on defense, while slashing .323/.413/.406 on offense. He had 11 doubles, a triple and two home runs to go with 30 RBI. Gonzalez walked 31 times and struck out 26 times in 58 games.

Ryan Marton, right handed pitcher

Another pitching addition comes from UNLV as the Tigers brought in Ryan Marton.

Marton stands at 6-foot-4 and was a primary reliever last season, appearing in 13 games with four starts. He threw just 19.0 innings, but recorded two saves and a 2-3 record. Marton pitched to a 6.16 ERA with 22 strikeouts and just nine walks.

Ethan Moore, infielder

A high-rated SEC addition comes from Tennessee, where Ethan Moore spent his freshman season.

Moore was the No. 94 prospect and No. 35 shortstop in the Class of 2025 according to Perfect Game. He was rated the No. 5 overall player and No. 2 shortstop in Illinois in his class.

Moore did not appear during a redshirt season.

Charlie Wortham, utility

Another SEC transfer comes in Charlie Wortham from Mississippi State.

Wortham is a De Smet Jesuit product and was Second Team All-State his senior year. He was rated the top catching prospect in the state and No. 4 overall player in Missouri in the Class of 2025 according to Perfect Game. He was ranked the No. 14 catcher nationally in the class.

Wortham did not appear in a redshirt season.

Jadyn Furgason, right handed pitcher

The final addition comes from Texas.

Right hander Jadyn Furgason was rated the No. 10 overall player and No. 4 right handed pitcher in Missouri in the Class of 2025 when he pitched for Vianney High School.

Furgason did not appear for Texas in a redshirt season.