Mizzou baseball reaches 8-game winning streak

The Mizzou baseball team just keeps winning early in the season. For the first time since early in the 2023 season, the Tigers are on an eight-game winning streak after a sweep of North Dakota State on Friday and Saturday. In 2023, the Tigers won nine consecutive games.

Here is a rundown of all three games from the series.

Game 1: 11-5 win

The Tigers were firing on all cylinders early in the series.

Mizzou scored two runs in the first, one in the third, four in the fourth and four in the seventh.

In the first, Blaize Ward doubled to score Jase Woita and Mateo Serna. Then in the third, Tyler Macon reached on an error that allowed Woita to score.

In the fourth, Chris Patterson reached on an error to score Ward, then Woita singled to score Cameron Benson and Isaiah Frost. Then Macon tripled to score Woita.

In the seventh, Patterson reached on an error that scored Ward, then Frost singled to score Benson and Eric Maisonet before Woita singled to score Patterson.

Mizzou had 12 hits with three each from Woita and Ward. Macon tripled, while Ward and Sam Parker each doubled for the Tigers’ three extra-base hits.

Javyn Pimental started for the Tigers and pitched 5.2 innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits, three walks and two hit batters. Pimental struck out five.

Eli Skidmore came on in relief and pitched 1.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits, while striking out one. Juan Villarreal came on for the final 2.0 innings and allowed two unearned runs on one hit and one walk. He struck out three batters.

Game 2: 5-3 win

The Tigers jumped ahead early in Game 2 as well with Ward hitting a sacrifice fly to score Woita and Maisonet taking a bases-loaded walk to go up 2-0 after the first inning.

But North Dakota State came all the way back with a run in the second, another in the third and one in the fifth to go up 3-2.

But the Tigers responded quickly with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good.

In the fifth, Maisonet reached on a fielder’s choice to score Ward, then Patterson singled to score Benson and Jamal George.

Mizzou had 12 hits, with two each from Macon, Woita, Serna, George and Patterson.

Patterson tripled and Frost doubled for the Tigers’ two extra-base hits.

Josh McDevitt started for Mizzou and pitched 4.0 innings. He allowed three runs on three hits and four walks, while striking out six.

Kadden Drew came on to start the fifth, but he faced just three batters. He struck out one and walked one. PJ Green was called on next and he pitched 2.1 scoreless innings, while allowing two hits and three walks. He struck out one.

Sam Rosand came in for the eighth and pitched a clean inning with one strikeout, then Ian Lohse pitched a clean ninth with two strikeouts to earn the save. Green was credited with the win.

Game 3: 7-5 win

The teams went back and forth in Game 3.

NDSU took the early lead with a run in the third.

But George singled to score Woita, then Benson bunted a single to score Serna before Parker took a bases-loaded walk to put Mizzou up 3-1 after the fourth.

Mizzou added on in the fifth when George reached on an error that scored Woita.

But with a 4-1 lead, Mizzou allowed the Bison to score four runs in the top of the sixth to go up 5-4.

Time seemed to be running out for the Mizzou win streak, but in the eight, the Tigers found a way.

Macon singled, extending his hitting streak to 11 games, to score Donovan Jordan, then Woita singled to score Patterson and Macon.

Mizzou ended with six hits, no one had more than one and there were no extra-base hits.

Brady Kehlenbrink started for Mizzou and pitched 5.0+ innings. He allowed five runs on eight hits, a walk and a balk, while striking out nine.

Isaiah Salas came on with Kehlenbrink struggling in the top of the sixth and pitched 2.1 innings. He allowed one hit and one walk, while striking out three. Trey Lawrence came on midway through the eighth and got two outs with one strikeout. Lohse made his way back to the mound for another save situation and pitched the ninth, allowing one hit and striking out one batter.

Lawrence was credited with the win and Lohse collected his fourth save.

Up next

Mizzou (10-2) will host a four-game series against University of Illinois-Chicago. The UIC Flames will come to Columbia for a 5 p.m. game Thursday, a 6 p.m. game Friday, a 4 p.m. game Saturday and a 1 p.m. game Sunday.

If the Tigers garner two more wins, they will reach a 10-game winning streak for the first time since 2017. That season, the Tigers lost the season opener, then rattled off a 20-game winning streak.