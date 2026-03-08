Mizzou baseball sweeps four-game series

The Mizzou baseball winning streak continued with a four-game series sweep against UIC. It now stands at 12 consecutive victories.

Here is a rundown of all four games.

Game 1: 9-8 win

The series opened on Thursday night with Mizzou pulling ahead for good in the seventh.

The Tigers took the initial lead when Pierre Seals grounded out for an RBI and Kaden Peer singled to score Jase Woita in the first. Then in the second, Tyler Macon scored on a wild pitch to put the Tigers up 3-0.

UIC scored a run in the top of the fourth. But the Tigers added two in the bottom half when Woita singled to score Eric Maisonet and Seals reached on an error that scored Macon.

UIC cut the lead to 5-4 with three runs in the fifth. But Isaiah Frost scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-4 after the sixth.

UIC tied it with a two-run double in the seventh. But the Tigers got a seventh-inning two-run home run from Maisonet, then a solo shot from Frost to make it 9-6.

UIC scored two runs in the top of the ninth, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

The Tigers totaled nine nits, with two each from Macon, who scored three runs and walked twice, Peer, Maisonet and Frost. Kam Durnin made his debut batting third and playing shortstop after returning from an injury that held him out of the first couple of weeks.

JD Dohrmann started for Mizzou and pitched 4.2 innings. He allowed four runs on four hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out four.

Juan Villarreal came in to try to finish the fifth, but walked two batters and didn’t record an out. Eli Skidmore then came in and pitched the next 2.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hit and a hit batter. He struck out five.

Luke Sullivan pitched the eighth, allowing one hit. Ian Lohse came on to try for the save. But he got just one out, while walking three and hitting a batter. He allowed two runs and struck out one. Sam Rosand came in and got the save, recording the final two outs, including a strikeout.

Skidmore was credited with the win.

Game 2: 13-12 win

The series’ second game began Friday night with Mizzou scoring a run in the first when Durnin hit a home run to left field for his first hit with the Tigers.

But UIC scored nine runs in the second and three in the third to take a 12-1 lead.

The Tigers began to chip away with three runs in the fourth when Maisonet reached on an error that scored Peer, Chris Patterson singled to score Maisonet and Macon singled to score Mateo Serna.

The game was paused because of weather and picked up again early Saturday starting with the top of the fifth and UIC leading 12-4.

Then, it was all Tigers.

Maisonet grounded out to score Durnin in the fifth. Then Macon grounded out to score Patterson, Woita singled to score Frost and Cameron Benson singled to score Woita and Durnin to cut the deficit to 12-9 after six innings.

In the seventh, Woita doubled to score Frost and Macon to make it 12-11. Then in the eighth, Benson homered to bring him Peer and put the Tigers in front for good at 13-12.

Mizzou had 17 hits, with three each from Durning, Peer and Patterson. Then two each from Macon, Woita, Benson and Serna. Benson and Durnin homered, while Durnin and Woita doubled for the four Mizzou extra-base hits.

Javyn Pimental struggled to start, allowing six runs on two hits, three walks and a hit batter, while striking out one in just 1.1 innings. PJ Green came on and finished the second, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk, while striking out two.

Kadin Muckley got just one out to start the third, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks. Then Keagen Kohlhoff came on to finish the third. He stayed in for 2.2 innings, crossing the break in action to pitch through the fifth. Kohlhoff allowed one hit and three walks, while striking out three.

Kadden Drew then pitched 1.2 innings, allowing two hits and a hit batter, then Rosand came on for the final 2.1 innings, allowing just one hit and striking out five.

Rosand was credited with the win.

Game 3: 7-0 win

The Tigers didn’t have to work quite as hard in Game 3. Mizzou jumped ahead with two runs in the first when Woita singled to score Macon and Benson singled to score Woita.

Then the Tigers added two in the third when Peer tripled to score Woita and Durning. In the fifth, Benson sent his second home run of the weekend (and season) over the wall in right to score Peer and Jamal George doubled to score Maisonet to create the final margin.

Mizzou had nine hits, with two each from Macon, who also walked twice, Peer, who added two RBI, and Benson, who had three RBI.

Beson homered, Peer tripled, and Macon, Peer, George and Durnin each doubled for the Tigers’ six extra-base hits.

Josh McDevitt started for Mizzou, pitching 5.0 innings and allowing one hit, six walks and a hit batter, while striking out seven. Isaiah Salas pitched the sixth and seventh, allowing a hit and a walk, while striking out one. Keyler Gonzalez then pitched the eighth, striking out one. And Dane Bjorn pitched the ninth, allowing two hits and striking out two.

McDevitt was credited with the win, his third of the season.

Game 4: 10-0 win in 7 innings

Mizzou jumped ahead with two runs in the second, then added three in the third, one in the fourth and four in the fifth to end the game in 7 innings.

In the first, Woita homered, his fourth of the year, to score Macon. Then in the third, Peer, Benson and Seals went back-to-back-to-back for three straight solo shots on just six total pitches. That put the Tigers up 5-0.

In the fourth, Woita singled to score Maisonet. Then in the fifth, Serna singled to score Benson, Patterson reached on an error that scored Seals and Durnin singled to score Serna and Patterson.

The Tigers had 13 hits, with two each from Woita, Durnin, Benson, Seals and Serna. Woita added three RBI, while Durnin had two.

For the first time in 14 games, Macon did not record a hit. He had collected at least one in every game he played in since the season opener. Macon did walk twice, so his on-base streak continues. He has reached base in every game this season.

The Tigers’ four home runs were all four of the team’s extra-base hits.

Brady Kehlenbrink started and pitched 6.0 innings for Mizzou, allowing just three hits, while striking out a career-high 11 batters. Luke Fricker came on to pitch the seventh and fired a clean inning with a strikeout to end the game.

Up next

Mizzou (14-2) will host Southern Indiana at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Then SEC play begins with No. 7 Auburn visiting Taylor Stadium for a three-game series. The first game will be at 6 p.m. Friday, then Game 2 will be at 4 p.m. Saturday and Game 3 will start at 11 a.m. Sunday.