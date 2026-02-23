Mizzou baseball sweeps weekend series

For the first time since 2023, Mizzou baseball is 5-2 through its second weekend after sweeping New Haven in a three-game series from Friday through Sunday.

Here is a rundown of the three shortened games.

Game 1: Mizzou wins 12-2 in 7 innings

In the opening game of the series, Mizzou scored one run in the bottom of the first, five in the fourth, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and three in the seventh to end the game early.

In the first, Cameron Benson grounded out to score Tyler Macon.

In the fourth, Eric Maisonet opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly to score Benson, then Isaiah Frost tripled to score Chris Patterson and Keegan Knutson. Then Macon doubled to score Frost and Jase Woita singled to score Macon.

In the fifth, Maisonet singled to score Patterson.

In the sixth, Pierre Seals doubled to score Macon, then Benson singled to score Seals.

In the seventh, Macon singled to score Maisonet and Seals singled to score Frost and Macon.

Mizzou had 12 total hits, with Macon leading the team with three hits, four runs scored and two RBI. Woita and Seals each had two hits, Seals had three RBI.

Frost tripled, while Patterson, Seals and Macon all doubled for the team’s four extra-base hits.

Javyn Pimental started for the Tigers, throwing 5.0 innings and allowing one run on three hits and a walk. He struck out 10 batters.

Luke Fricker came on and got one out, but allowed one run on two hits and two walks. He struck out one for his only out.

Luke Sullivan replaced Fricker and pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing just two hits. He struck out three.

Game 2: Mizzou wins 17-5 in 7 innings

In Saturday’s win, Mizzou scored two runs in the second, six in the third, three in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the sixth.

In the second, Macon singled to score Leo Humbert and Frost.

In the third, Patterson reached on an error to score Sam Parker, then Humbert doubled to score Patterson and Mateo Serna. Frost singled to score Maisonet and Humbert, then Jamal George walked to score Frost.

In the fourth, Macon was hit by a pitch to score Maisonet. Then Seals reached on a fielder’s choice to score Humbert, while Frost scored on a throwing error on the play.

In the fifth, Serna doubled to score Knutson and Macon hit a sacrifice fly to score Serna.

In the sixth, Juliomar Campos doubled to clear the bases and score Parker, George and Knutson, then Maisonet singled to score Campos.

Mizzou had 15 hits. Macon, Parker, Serna, Maisonet, Humbert and Frost all had two hits. Parker, Humbert, Campos and Serna each doubled for the four Tiger extra-base hits.

Josh McDevitt started for Mizzou and pitched 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks. He struck out seven. Isaiah Salas came on to pitch the sixth and allowed an unearned run, while walking one and hitting one batter. He struck out one.

Keagen Kohlhoff came on for the seventh, but walked three and allowed two runs, while garnering just one out, which was a strikeout. Eli Skidmore came in to relieve him and got the final two outs, one of which was a strikeout.

Game 3: Mizzou wins 16-2 in 7 innings

In the series’ final game, the Tigers didn’t wait to start hitting. Mizzou put up eight runs in the first, one in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the sixth.

In the first, Parker doubled to score Macon and Seals, then Blaize Ward was hit by a pitch to score Parker. Knutson grounded out to score George, then Macon tripled to bring home Woita, Ward and Maisonet. Seals then singled to score Macon as the Tigers hit around.

In the second, Knutson reached on a fielder’s choice to score George. Then in the third, Knutson walked to score George.

In the fourth, George hit a sacrifice fly to score Donovan Jordan.

Then in the fifth, Maisonet hit a solo home run, Parker was hit by a pitch to score Jordan and George singled to score Macon.

In the sixth, Jordan walked to score Ward, then Seals reached on a fielder’s choice to score Peyton Basler.

Mizzou had 11 hits and nine walks. Macon and Seals each had three hits to lead the team. Maisonet homered, Macon tripled and Parker and Basler each doubled for the Tigers’ four extra-base hits.

Brady Kehlenbrink started for Mizzou and pitched 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out seven.

Juan Villarreal pitched the sixth, striking out two in a clean inning. Then Ian Lohse pitched the seventh, walking one, but striking out three.

Up next

Mizzou will return to Taylor Stadium to open the home portion of the season schedule with a two-game series against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday’s game will start at 3 p.m. Wednesday’s matchup will start at 1 p.m.