Mizzou baseball swept at No. 14 Oklahoma

Mizzou went on the road to face No. 14 Oklahoma and lost all three games in a weekend series. That puts the Tigers on a six-game losing streak and down to .500 overall.

Here is a recap of all three games.

Friday game: Oklahoma wins 9-6

A four-run second inning put Oklahoma up for good Friday night in Norman. Then the Sooners added a run in the fourth and another four spot in the seventh.

Mizzou scored a run in the fourth when Jase Woita sent a home run over the right-center field wall. Then Blaize Ward sent the first home run of his career over the wall in right-center to bring him Keegan Knutson in the fifth.

In the ninth, Kam Durnin singled to score Knutson, then Woita sent a second home run over the wall in center to bring Durnin home.

The Tigers had 11 hits, with Woita leading the way at 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk. Ward went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored. Durnin was 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Kaden Peer and Knutson each added a double.

Josh McDevitt started for the Tigers, throwing 6.2 innings and allowing eight runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks. He struck out seven batters. Dane Bjorn pitched the final 1.1 innings, allowing a run on three hits. Bjorn struck out two batters.

Saturday game: Oklahoma wins 4-0

The Tiger bats had significantly less success Saturday, amassing just two hits and three walks.

Mateo Serna had a hit and a walk, Durnin had a hit and a walk and Isaiah Frost took a walk. Donovan Jordan was hit by a pitch.

Oklahoma scored a run in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth.

Brady Kehlenbrink started on the mound for Mizzou, pitching 6.0 innings. He allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks, while striking out 10. Trey Lawrence pitched the final 2.0 innings, allowing one hit and one walk, while striking out three.

Sunday game: Oklahoma wins 8-4

Oklahoma put up four runs in the second and another four in the fourth to build its final total Sunday. But Mizzou tried to chip away a comeback with a run in the seventh, two in the eighth and one in the ninth.

In the seventh, Durnin sent a home run over the wall in center. In the eighth, Ward singled to score Eric Maisonet and Peer. Then Maisonet singled to score Serna in the ninth.

The Tigers had eight hits, with Peer leading the way with a 3-for-4 day. Maisonet added a 2-for-2 day with an RBI and a run scored after taking over at third base midway through the game.

Jayven Pimental started for the Tigers, making his first appearance since March 20 when an injury took him out of a game against Tennessee. Pimental went 1.1 innings, allowing four runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batter.

Keyler Gonzalez came on for the next 2.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk. He struck out four batters. Ian Lohse appeared next, allowing two runs on two hits, while garnering a strikeout for his lone out recorded.

Kadden Drew pitched the fifth, allowing a hit and striking out one batter. Juan Villarreal pitched the sixth, allowing a walk and striking out one batter. Sam Rosand pitched the seventh, striking out one batter in a clean frame. Then Isaiah Salas pitched the eighth, striking out one batter and allowing one hit and one walk.

Up next

Mizzou (20-20, 3-15 SEC) will host SIU-Edwardsville at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a midweek matchup. Then the Tigers will host No. 16 Arkansas for a weekend series. Thursday’s game will start at 7 p.m., as will Friday’s game. Saturday’s game will start at 2 p.m.