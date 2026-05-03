Mizzou baseball swept at No. 5 Georgia

Mizzou went on the road to face No. 5 Georgia and dropped all three games. Here is a recap of all three matchups.

Friday game: Georgia won 4-0

Mizzou got a strong start on the mound, keeping the Bulldogs off the board for the first four innings and holding them to just one run through the sixth.

That came from Josh McDevitt, who pitched 6.1 innings, allowing one run on four hits and two hit batters, while striking out six.

But once Georgia got on the board in the fifth, the game was all but over as the Tigers did not get a runner to third after first inning.

Georgia added a run in the seventh and two in the eighth.

Mizzou had six total hits, with one each from the top six hitters in the lineup. None were extra-base hits.

Juan Villarreal pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing three runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter, while striking out three.

Saturday game: Georgia won 13-3 in 8 innings

The pitching did not go as well for the Tigers on Saturday. Georgia put up two runs in the second, one in the third and one in the fourth to take an early 4-0 lead.

Mizzou got on the board for the first time in the top of the fifth when Kam Durnin sent his fifth home run of the season over the wall in left. Then in the sixth, Donovan Jordan hit his third home run of the season out to left to make it 4-2.

But Georgia added two runs in the bottom of the sixth to extend the lead once again. In the seventh, Jase Woita hit his 11th home run of the year over the wall in right to make it 6-3. Then the floodgates opened.

Georgia put up five runs in the seventh, then two more in the eighth to end the game early.

Mizzou had 10 total hits, with two each from Woita, Durnin and Jordan.

Brady Kehlenbrink started for the Tigers, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out six in 4.0 innings. Trey Lawrence pitched the next 2.0 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out two batters.

Isaiah Salas came out in the seventh, but allowed four runs on four hits and a walk without getting an out.

Luke Fricker pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing three runs on three hits, a walk and a hit batter.

Sunday game: Georgia won 14-4 in 7 innings

Once again, Georgia’s bats were too much for the injured Mizzou pitching staff.

Keyler Gonzalez made his first start at the DI level, but lasted just 2.1 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk. He struck out three batters. Ian Lohse came on in relief, but allowed three runs on three hits and a walk, while garnering just one out.

Eli Skidmore pitched the next frame, allowing four runs on the three hits and three walks, he struck out one batter.

PJ Green got the Tigers through the sixth, pitching 1.1 innings and allowing just an unearned run on two walks, while striking out two. Then Kadden Drew finished the game, walking two in 1.0 inning pitched.

Georgia put up two runs in the second, seven in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Mizzou scored two in the fourth when Durnin homered and Jordan singled to bring home Mateo Serna. Then the Tigers added a run in the sixth as Durnin homered again. A Woita double brought home Tyler Macon in the seventh for the final run.

The Tigers had seven hits, led by two from Durnin.

Up next

Mizzou (21-26, 4-20 SEC) will not play its midweek game against No. 19 Arizona State because of expected weather coming through Columbia. The Tigers will host Vanderbilt for a weekend series. Friday’s game will start at 6 p.m., Saturday’s game will begin at 4 p.m. and Sunday’s game will begin at 1 p.m.