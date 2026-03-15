Mizzou baseball swept by No. 6 Auburn

Coming into the SEC-opening series against Auburn, Mizzou was on a 13-game winning streak.

The streak came to a close Friday night and Auburn was able to take all three games. Auburn won Game 1, 2-0, then took Game 2, 4-3 in 10 innings before winning Game 3, 9-2.

But overall, the Tigers showed a big step forward from their performance in just about any SEC series from 2025.

“I think the biggest thing is that we were competitive at times, as I just told them,” Mizzou baseball coach Kerrick Jackson said. “We have to just play better baseball. And when you don’t play good baseball and you’re in this league, that’s what will happen.”

The Tigers got great starting pitching in all three matchups.

In Game 1, Javyn Pimental threw six shutout innings, allowing three hits and three walks, while striking out five.

Josh McDevitt took the ball in Game 2. He threw 6.1 innings and allowed two runs on three hits, two walks and two hit batters. McDevitt struck out 10.

Then Brady Kehlenbrink took the hill for Game 3 and threw six shutout innings. But a rough start to the seventh brought down his stat line. In 6+ innings, he allowed four runs on six hits and two walks, while striking out five.

“All our starters this weekend, they gave us great outings,” Jackson said. “That’s the part that kind of sucks for our guys. They came out and they pitched their tails off and we couldn’t help them out by getting some runs when we needed to.”

But the Tiger offense never seemed to adjust to its first bout with SEC pitching.

In Friday night’s game, Mizzou mustered just four hits with doubles from Pierre Seals and Eric Maisonet and singles from Cameron Benson and Mateo Serna.

After allowing a go-ahead home run in the eighth, a number of the lights at Taylor Stadium went out and caused a delay of more than an hour. Eventually some, not all, of the lights came back on. Then a man with a light-testing machine determined there was enough light around the field for the game to resume.

After the break, the Tigers got runners to second and third in the ninth, but a pop out ended the Mizzou threat and the Tigers dropped their first game in weeks.

The Mizzou offense got on the board first in Game 2 when Serna grounded into a double play to score Jase Woita.

After falling behind 3-1, Mizzou showed some fight as Kam Durnin beat out an infield single to score Jamal George. Then Woita slapped a single through the left side of the infield to score Kaden Peer and tie the game.

In the ninth, Serna singled and Seals singled, but Serna was thrown out trying to advance to third and two strikeouts ended the Mizzou threat.

Auburn took the lead in the top of the 10th and Mizzou couldn’t respond.

“We had our moment there where they got up, we’re a little bit lax on our energy,” Jackson said. “We scored that run, we tie it up, we get going again, … we just weren’t able to pull through today.”

In Game 3, Auburn scored first, but Mizzou tied the matchup in the bottom of the sixth when Peer singled to score Benson.

But a blowup inning for the Mizzou pitchers led to seven runs for Auburn in the seventh and the home Tigers were deflated.

Mizzou mustered a run in the ninth when Blaize Ward singled to score Seals.

“I think the first game today (Game 2 of the series) just kind of took the wind out of the sails a little bit,” Jackson said.

Up next

Mizzou (15-5, 0-3 SEC) will head west to face Kansas in a midweek matchup at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“We’re going to come out swinging, come out hard,” Peer said. “Big rivalry day, and none of us like Kansas.”

Then the Tigers will head east to play No. 19 Tennessee for the weekend series. Game 1 will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, then Game 2 will be at 5 p.m. Saturday and Game 3 will start at noon on Sunday.