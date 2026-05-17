Mizzou baseball swept by No. 6 Texas

The Mizzou baseball team went down to Texas for a regular-season ending series against the No. 6 Longhorns. The Tigers dropped all three games.

Here is a recap of the weekend.

Thursday game: Texas won 6-3

Mizzou took the series’ initial lead when Jase Woita hit a leadoff home run in the top of the first. But Texas responded with a run in the third, another in the fifth and three in the sixth to build a 5-1 lead.

In the eighth, Woita doubled to score Jamal George and Mateo Serna singled to score Woita to bring the Tigers within 5-3. But Texas added a run in the bottom of the eighth to create the final margin.

Woita led the Tigers, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI. George had a double for the third extra-base hit for Mizzou. The Tigers had six total hits.

Josh McDevitt started on the hill, going 3.0 innings and allowing one run on three hits and two walks, while striking out three. Dane Bjorn came on in relief and pitched 2.2 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits, four walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.

Eli Skidmore threw the next 1.1 innings, allowing just a walk, while striking out one batter. Then Sam Rosand pitched the eighth, allowing a run on one hit, while striking out one.

Friday game: Texas won 11-6

The second game did not start as well for the Tigers, as Texas put up four runs in the third and six in the fourth to build a 10-0 advantage.

With the game about to end early, Mizzou put up six runs in the top of the seventh, but Texas added a run in the bottom half to halt the comeback.

In the seventh, George singled and Kaden Peer was hit by a pitch before a Chris Patterson single loaded the bases. Pierre Seals walked to bring in a run, then Woita cleared the bases with a double. Woita took third on a wild pitch, then Kam Durnin walked and stole second.

Blaize Ward followed with an RBI groundout before Durnin scored on a wild pitch.

The Tigers had seven total hits, led by a 2-for-3 day from Peer. Woita’s double got him to 50 RBI for the season, making him the fifth Tiger in the past 10 years to reach the mark.

Brady Kehlenbrink started for Mizzou, pitching 3.0 innings and allowing four runs on seven hits, while striking out three. Jackson Sobel came on next, but got just one out, while allowing six runs on three hits, two walks and a hit batter.

PJ Green took the hill for the next 2.0 innings, allowing one hit and one walk, while striking out one. Then Kadden Drew took the ball for the next 1.1 innings, allowing a run on one hit and one walk, while striking out one batter.

Luke Fricker finished the game, pitching a scoreless 1.1 innings, while allowing two hits and striking out two batters.

Saturday game: Texas won 12-7

Mizzou took the initial lead when Ward homered in the top of the first, but Texas scored two in the second to jump in front.

Seals added a third-inning home run to tie the game at two. But the Longhorns put up six in the fourth to claim the advantage for good.

The Tigers fought back to get within a run in the eighth. With one out, Durnin grounded into a fielder’s choice. But with two outs, the Tigers put together a rally.

Ward was hit by a pitch and Serna doubled to bring home him and Durnin. Then Tyler Macon beat out an infield single, allowing Serna to score from third after he advanced on a wild pitch. George was hit by a pitch and Peer walked to load the bases, then Patterson doubled to bring home two and cut the deficit to 8-7. But a groundout ended the comeback.

Texas put up four runs in the bottom of the eighth to create the final margin.

Mizzou had 10 hits, led by a 2-for-4 day from Serna with two RBI and a run scored. He doubled and walked. Peer was 2-for-3 with two singles and a walk and Patterson was 2-for-4 with two RBI and a double.

Ward’s home run was his fourth of the season.

Keyler Gonzalez started for Mizzou and went 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and five walks. He struck out three batters. Juan Villarreal pitched the next 1.2 innings, allowing four runs on three hits, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out one and earned the loss.

Skidmore pitched an inning and allowed two runs on four hits, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out one. Then Isaiah Salas pitched 2.1 scoreless frams, allowing a hit and striking out three.

Ian Lohse got just one out, while allowing four runs on two hits and three walks, with one strikeout. Then Rosand finished the game with a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and one walk.

Up next

Mizzou ends the regular season with a record of 23-29 overall and 6-24 in SEC play. It was a seven-game improvement overall and three-game improvement in conference play from last season and the best overall record the Tigers have had since 2023.

Mizzou is set as the No. 16 seed in the SEC Tournament, which begins Tuesday. The Tigers will play No. 9 seed Ole Miss in the tournament-opening game at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The winner will play No. 8 Mississippi State at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.