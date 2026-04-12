Mizzou baseball swept by South Carolina

The Mizzou baseball team was swept in a three-game series against South Carolina at Taylor Stadium. The Tigers lost Thursday’s game 5-1, then lost Friday’s matchup 1-0, before dropping Saturday’s game 6-4.

Here is a recap of the series.

Thursday’s game: South Carolina wins 5-1

The Mizzou bats never got going in the series’ opening game. The lone run for the Tigers came on a Jase Woita groundout in the fourth inning, scoring Pierre Seals.

South Carolina scored two runs in the third, two in the sixth and one in the eighth.

Mizzou had just two total hits, both from Seals, including a triple. Mateo Serna walked twice and Kam Durnin walked once.

Josh McDevitt started for the Tigers and fired 7.0 innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out eight.

“Unfortunately, just not a very competitive weekend,” Mizzou coach Kerrick Jackson said. “As I’ve talked about with these guys all year, we just got to figure out how we can get to a point of being consistent.”

Eli Skidmore pitched a scoreless inning in the eighth, striking out one batter. Then Isaiah Salas pitched a scoreless ninth, striking out one batter.

Friday’s game: South Carolina wins 1-0

The Tiger bats remained absent Friday, mustering five hits but no runs. South Carolina’s lone run scored in the fourth on a throwing error.

Durnin led Mizzou with two hits, while Blaize Ward, Kaden Peer and Serna each had one.

Brady Kehlenbrink gave the Tigers his best start of the season, going 7.1 innings and allowing just one unearned run on two hits, while striking out 10.

“I don’t know where we go from game to game,” Jackson said. “And how we can look really, really good and look like we can beat anybody in the country, and then look the way that we looked this weekend.”

Trey Lawrence pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing just one hit, while striking out three batters.

Saturday’s game: South Carolina wins 6-4

The Tigers bats took a while to get going once again, falling behind when South Carolina scored two runs in the second, then a third in the top of the fourth.

Mizzou was being no-hit in the bottom of the fourth, but former Gamecock Woita broke the spell with a two-run home run, his seventh bomb of the season, to cut the deficit to a run.

South Carolina responded with two runs in the sixth and another in the ninth to go up 6-2. But finally the Tigers started to put a run together in the bottom of the ninth.

Woita walked, then with two outs, Keegan Knutson doubled down the left-field line before Jamal George connected on a swinging bunt that traveled about 15 feet from home. He reached as the South Carolina pitcher struggled to change direction for a throw and Woita scored.

With runners on first and third, Donovan Jordan pinch hit and sent a double to left center to cut the deficit to two runs and leave runners on second and third. But a lineup ended the comeback attempt just short.

“When we’re down, we seem to get locked in,” Jackson said. “As opposed to when we’re in the thick of it. And we need to have those quality at-bats at that time. That was the one thing, we just didn’t have a lot of quality at-bats.”

Mizzou had four total hits.

Sam Rosand started for the Tigers and pitched 2.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk, while striking out three. Ian Lohse came on in relief and threw 1.1 innings, allowing a run on two hits, while striking out one.

Luke Sullivan was on the mound next, firing 2.2 innings and allowing two runs on two hits, while striking out four batters. Then Juan Villarreal took the bump and allowed just one hit in 1.1 innings, he struck out two.

Skidmore pitched the ninth, allowing one run on two hits. He struck out one South Carolina batter.

“I think maybe our guys don’t believe how good we are and so that’s part of it,” Jackson said. “So how do we instill that belief system in them to go out and say, ‘Hey, you can compete with anybody in the country.'”

Up next

Mizzou will go on the road to face Missouri State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Then the Tigers will play a weekend series at No. 16 Oklahoma. Friday’s game will start at 6:30 p.m., Saturday’s game will start at 4 p.m. and Sunday’s game will begin at 2 p.m.